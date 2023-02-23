The Horse & Hound Podcast 133: Dressage world champion and world number one Lottie Fry





Our 133rd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by NAF – Five Star for the Best Performance Worldwide this month, features an exclusive interview with World dressage champion Lottie Fry. She talks about going into the World Championship in 2022 with Glamourdale and what her expectations were, how she ensured they peaked at the right moment, Glamourdale’s daily routine and warm-ups at the championships, on what it is like for Lottie booming world number one and more. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“We definitely had high expectations and we really planned Glamourdale’s training down to every detail” – Lottie Fry on expectations heading into last season

Lottie also explains how Glamourdale peaked in Herning.

“We made a plan from the beginning of the year to make sure he would be at his best for the championships and a couple of months before, worked backwards from the day we needed to leave to go to the championships” – Lottie Fry on making sure Glamourdale peaked at the right time in 2022

Lottie and Glamourdale also both became world number one at the end of 2022, which she also discusses in this episode.

“It’s incredible and I still can’t believe it, but I’m enjoying it while Glamourdale and I are there” – Lottie Fry on becoming dressage world number one.

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 133

