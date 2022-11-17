The Horse & Hound Podcast 129: Carl Hester | Strong horses | News round-up





Our 129th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by NAF – Five Star for the Best Performance Worldwide, features an exclusive interview with Carl Hester who talks about his passion for teaching, his hopes for Paris 2024, and the horses he’s preparing for grand prix next season. Our news team then discuss the 25th World Horse Welfare annual conference and an open letter urging the Government to review firework legislation. Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson gives us her insight into dealing with strong horses. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 129 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, which is currently supported by NAF – Five Star for the Best Performance Worldwide, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website, every Thursday morning. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week.

Our 129th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, , which is currently supported by NAF – Five Star for the Best Performance Worldwide, features an exclusive interview with Carl Hester. Carl chats about flying around the world to share his training philosophy, why riding in Paris 2024 remains very much on his radar but he isn’t taking it for granted, and the horses he’s preparing for grand prix competition next year.

“I would love to ride in Paris, but it isn’t a given. It’s looking very competitive and challenging to gain a place on that Olympic team” – Carl Hester on his chance of a place on the Paris 2024 dressage team

H&H’s Pippa Roome then talks to our news team about the 25th World Horse Welfare annual conference, which had the theme of when does use become abuse in horse sport, plus an open letter to the Government calling for a review of current fireworks legislation.

“It’s always a really interesting conference with some really interesting and thought provoking discussion” – H&H’s Eleanor Jones on this year’s World Horse Welfare conference

Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson gives us her insight into strong horses.

“Rather than thinking of horses as ‘strong’, I would say that the horse has a deficient to slowing and stopping from rein pressure and that the horse is unable to maintain self-carriage, because the horse starts to accelerate without being cued to do so by the rider” – Dr Gemma Pearson

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 129

Catch up with more episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.