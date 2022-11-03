The Horse & Hound Podcast 127: Yasmin Ingham | Pau five-star review | Emotion in horses | News round-up





Episode 127 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, which is currently supported by Veredus and their UK distributor Zebra, is available every Thursday morning, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week every Thursday morning.

Our 127th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Veredus and their UK distributor Zebra, features an interview with Yasmin Ingham. We find out what it was like for her to become eventing World champion at just 25 years old.

“It was a moment of just disbelief to start with – you don’t quite believe it’s actually happened. But the emotion from everyone was a moment I’ll never forget” – Yasmin Ingham on what it was like when she became eventing World champion

H&H’s Pippa Roome then talks to colleague Gemma Redrup to review the five-star competition at Pau in France last week.

“The jumping phases proved very influential with none of the final top three starting their Pau 2022 campaign in the top 10 after the dressage” – H&H’s Gemma Redrup on Pau five-star

Our news team then discuss proposed changes to eventing rules and work to improve diversity in the horse world.

“The proposed changes are interesting and will be noticeable at some events” – H&H’s Lucy Elder on eventing’s proposed rule changes.

Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson gives us her insight on emotion in horses.

“The biggest thing to look for is muscular tension – look at their eyes and their ears and the muzzle may become longer so the corner of the lip gets drawn back and their chin might get become more prominent” – Dr Gemma Pearson

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 127

Catch up with more episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.