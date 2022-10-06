The Horse & Hound Podcast 123: Show horse producer Will Morton | Becoming a farrier | News round-up





Our 123rd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an interview with young show horse producer Will Morton. He chats about his Horse of the Year Show memories, including his first visit to the big event. We then hear from our news team who discuss the use of sedatives in reining, new proposals around the tack used in top level dressage and tyre safety month. Finally, farrier Sam Dracott will talk about how he got into the profession and how to qualify as a farrier. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“Going to HOYS we didn’t have any expectations, but he was put in Horse & Hound as one to watch prior to the show, which was really nice” – Will Morton

We then hear from our news team who discuss the use of sedatives in reining, new proposals around the tack used in top level dressage and tyre safety month.

“It’s a decision that has proved to be controversial” – H&H’s Eleanor Jones on the use of sedatives in reining.

Finally, farrier Sam Dracott will talk about how he got into the profession and how to qualify as a farrier.

“Once you’ve qualified that’s when it really starts, because then you’re on your own” – Sam Dracott

This is the final episode of our “summer of sport” podcast series, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com. Next week we return to our usual interview, news review and advice podcast format.

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 123

