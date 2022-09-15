The Horse & Hound Podcast 120: Jeanette Brakewell | Eventing World Championship preview





Our 120th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast is focused on the eventing World Championships. H&H’s Pippa Roome chats to five-star event rider Jeanette Brakewell, who had her first World Championship experience with the great Over To You in 1998 at Pratoni del Vivaro in Italy, which is also the venue for this year’s championships. Pippa is then joined by her colleague, Gemma Redrup, to take a look at this year’s World Eventing Championship field, the British squad, their main competitors and their chances for the podium. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“I remember walking the course, scratching my head, still not really being clear about how I was going to jump it, and I think I was just a bit overawed by the whole occasion” – Jeanette Brakewell on her first World Championship experience in 1998

Pippa is then joined by her colleague, Gemma Redrup, to take a look at this year’s eventing World Championship field, the British squad, their main competitors and their chances for the podium.

“My team medal prediction is Britain for the gold, Germany for the silver and Switzerland for the bronze” – H&H’s Gemma Redrup

