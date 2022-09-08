The Horse & Hound Podcast 119: Burghley Horse Trials review





Our 119th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast is dedicated to reviewing all the action at Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. H&H’s Pippa Roome is joined by her fellow H&H Burghley reporters Lucy Elder and Martha Terry to chat about the top 10 on the leaderboard, hear from some of the riders and share their favourite interviews from across the week. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 119 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, which is available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers, is now live.

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app 24hrs after its early release to our H&H digital subscribers. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

Our 119th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast is dedicated to Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. H&H’s Pippa Roome is joined by H&H colleagues Lucy Elder and Martha Terry to review all of the action. The team kick off by reviewing the top 10 on the final leaderboard, including clips of live interviews with many of the riders.

“For me, this has been a Burghley about quirky mares and break-through moments…” – H&H’s Lucy Elder “It felt like it was meant to be – for me this one was all about the horse. This mare deserved it so much. She’s a proper Burghley horse and it was great to see” – H&H’s Pippa Roome “Eventing is on such a knife edge the whole time – you could have three down, or you could win and you’re on top of the world” – H&H’s Martha Terry

Then they look back at some of their favourite interviews with those outside the top 10 during the week.

“She only decided to come to Burghley in August after Adelaide [five-star] was cancelled. She sold some horses, got a one-way ticket and hadn’t thought about how she was going to get home” – H&H’s Martha on Sarah Clarke, who travelled from Australia with her horse for five days to compete at Burghley “He’s not from a horsey background – he’s worked to make this dream come true. He came up through the Pony Club and found his love for cross-country doing tetrathlon” – H&H’s Lucy Elder on Phil Brown, who completed his first Burghley on Harry Robinson “We talked in detail about Vanir Kamira’s routine during the event – it was really evident how much responsibility Amy takes and how much trust Piggy places in her” – H&H’s Pippa Roome on Amy Phillips, Piggy March’s travelling groom and looks after Vanir Kamira

We would love to hear your feedback on our new “summer of sport” podcast series, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 119

Catch up with the daily Burghley episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.