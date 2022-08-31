The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast day one: First horse inspection | Cross-country course initial thoughts | Predictions





Welcome to the first episode of our daily podcast updates from Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, brought to you in association with Baileys Performance Balancer. H&H’s regular podcast host Pippa Roome is joined by H&H’s fellow Burghley reporters Gemma Redrup and Lucy Elder to talk about the first horse inspection, share early insights on the cross-country track, and their predictions for the competition, as well as what’s coming up on Thursday

In our first episode of The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, H&H’s magazine editor Pippa Roome is joined by fellow H&H colleagues Gemma Redrup and Lucy Elder to discuss all the action from day one of Burghley Horse Trials.

To make sure you don’t miss any podcast episodes, search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe.

The H&H team at Burghley kick off their chat by discussing the action from the first horse inspection.

“Quite a few horses were looking quite ‘sprightly’ at trot-up… there were a good few horses that were not that keen to go down the strip” – Pippa Roome on the first trot-up

They then share their thoughts on Derek di Grazia’s inaugural Burghley cross-country track, after he took over the role as course designer from Captain Mark Phillips.

“I think it’s really clever. The Leaf Pit looks massive this year!” – Lucy Elder on the five-star cross-country track

H&H’s reporters also share their predictions ahead of the first day of dressage competition, which kicks off on Thursday (1 September), including who they think will win the five-star, who will make the highest rise up the leader board after dressage, who will be the best Burghley first-timer, and less well-fancied horses to finish in the top 10.

“An amazing five-star horse, so consistent – she will, as she has done before, eat up these hills – she’s like a little terrier” – Gemma Redrup backs Piggy March’s ride Vanir Kamira for the win

Finally the team look ahead to day one of dressage with their predictions for who will be at the head of affairs at the end of day one.

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast: day one

Listen now to other recent episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in this week’s magazine (8 September).