British world number one becomes third rider to contest 100 five-stars





Oliver Townend has hit the milestone of 100 five-stars this week at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event.

The world number one joins fellow Brit William Fox-Pitt and New Zealand’s Andrew Nicholson as the only event riders to reach this landmark.

“We all know how hard it is to get a horse to five-star numerous times, so it’s an achievement for my team more than anything and most of them have been with me from the word go,” said Oliver after yesterday’s cross-country.

“It’s 20 years of myself and Karyn [Shuter] and all the girls that travel and everybody that holds the fort at home – I’d love to name them all but quite a few have been there for 15 years now. It’s a credit to them as I’m the lucky one that comes out of the start box every time.”

Karyn has multiple roles in Oliver’s team, acting as his manager, as well as being an owner, friend and his eyes on the ground.

Oliver Townend: 100 five-stars

Data analytics company EquiRatings have listed out Oliver’s five-star starts, which begin at Burghley Horse Trials in 2004 on Weston Justice.

He has made 30 starts at Burghley, 23 at Badminton Horse Trials, 17 at Luhmühlen Horse Trials, 11 at Kentucky, 10 at Pau Horse Trials, three at Maryland 5 Star, three at World Championships, two at the one-off five-star at Bicton Horse Trials and one at the Olympics.

