The Horse & Hound Podcast 117: Andrew Nicholson | Burghley preview

Episode 117 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, which is available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers, is now live.

Our 117th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an interview with five-time Burghley winner, Andrew Nicholson. H&H’s Pippa Roome asks him a bout his experiences at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials over the years – from an inauspicious debut, to scaling the heights to win three in a row with Avebury.

“For any horse to win a five-star three times is very impressive. But for those to be at Burghley, where it is a proper workout for them is special. I was so proud of him and what he had done for me and for the sport” – Andrew Nicholson

Pippa is then joined by some of her H&H colleagues to find out who they are tipping for the top honours at Burghley this year and our favourite Burghley memories.

“I have vivid memories of finishing school, going through a back gate into the park in my school uniform to try and catch the end of the trot-up. I’ve got a real love affair with Burghley and there’s definitely been a Burghley-shaped hole in my life for the past three years” – H&H’s Gemma Redrup

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 117

