In our 113th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by ClipMyHorse.TV, H&H’s dressage editor Polly Bryan chats to Herning-bound British dressage rider Lottie Fry about her championship ride Glamourdale, British team spirit and her pre-ride routine at major events.

“The last thing I do is brush my teeth just before I go. I’ve always done it – I don’t know [why], but it makes me feel much better” – Lottie Fry

H&H’s Pippa Roome is then joined by Polly and H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald to preview the Herning World Championships and discuss British chances as the teams vie for Olympic qualification and to bring home medals.

“You’d have to say that the British [showjumping] team this year is red hot – one of the most exciting teams I’ve seen for a long time” – H&H’s showjumping Jennifer Donald

Pippa then catches up with H&H’s hunting editor Catherine Austen to discuss the Festival of Hunting at Peterborough.

“It’s hunting’s big summer day out – it’s THE premier hound show and acts as a bit of a championship, a Hound of the Year Show sort of thing. It’s a really joyful, happy, fun day out” – H&H’s hunting editor Catherine Austen

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 113

