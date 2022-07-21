The Horse & Hound Podcast 112: Hickstead Derby review with Shane Breen, plus Royal International preview





Our 112th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, supported by Bucas, is the first in our new 10-week series focusing on the best equestrian sport this summer. H&H’s Jennifer Donald kicks off by catching up with Hickstead Derby winner Shane Breen about how it feels to have finally won the prestigious class on home ground. Our regular podcast host, H&H’s Pippa Roome, then looks ahead to Hickstead’s next major show, the Longines Royal International Horse Show, previewing the jumping action with H&H’s Eleanor Jones and the showing championships with H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson. We hope you will enjoy listening.

In our 112th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Bucas, H&H’s Jennifer Donald chats to top Irish international showjumper Shane Breen following his win in the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby. Shane also talks about his passion for breeding the equine superstars of the future, as well as how it felt to see his daughter following in his footsteps with recent success in Hickstead’s main arena, among other topics.

“I get a great kick out of trying to mix and match pedigrees and seeing what the result is. I want to follow our homebred horses, watch them go on to have great careers and make people very happy” – Shane Breen

H&H’s Pippa Roome is joined by H&H’s Eleanor Jones to preview the key showjumping classes at Hickstead’s Longines Royal International Horse Show.

“It’s a strong British team [for the Nations Cup] and how amazing would a home win be – the first since 2010. I think we’ve got a real chance” – H&H’s Eleanor Jones

Pippa then catches up with H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson to discuss the Royal International’s prestigious showing classes.

“It’s one of my favourite shows and I’m really excited, despite the five-hour drive to get there. One of the biggest spectacles are the horse working hunter classes. They are really great watch because it’s a true hunting track with lots of natural obstacles – there is a open water, a big stone wall and a massive hedge – it’s iconic” – H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 112

