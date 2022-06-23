The Horse & Hound Podcast 108: Michael Eilberg | Luhmühlen | A vet’s life: emergencies | News update





In our 108th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, supported by Amerigo and their UK distributor Zebra, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to successful British dressage rider Michael Eilberg about his return to international competition and his exciting string of horses. H&H’s Gemma Redrup and Lucy Elder catch up on the highs and lows from Luhmühlen five-star, then this week’s host Alex Robinson catches up with the H&H news editor Eleanor Jones on the recent debate around cross-country course design and qualifications, plus research into decisions around euthanasia. Finally, we’ll hear from Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine about the things vets don’t learn at university and emergency call outs. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

In our 108th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan chats to successful British grand prix dressage rider Michael Eilberg. He talks about his return to international competition, his exciting string of horses and his training philosophy.

“I just love training horses, that’s where my inspiration comes from, every day going out there and seeing the horses come on. The fact they are now our horses – we bred them – it’s even more fulfilling” – Michael Eilberg

H&H’s Gemma Redrup is then joined by H&H’s Luhmühlen reporter Lucy Elder to chat about the German five-star, including how the British riders fared.

“It was really exciting to have a Brit up at the top end of the podium, and for it to be a British rider for whom it was by far her best five-star result – her second best result at five-star would be 20th” – H&H’s Lucy Elder

H&H’s Alex Robinson then catches up with H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones to talk about the recent debate around cross-country course design and qualifications, plus research into decisions around equine euthanasia.

“We spoke to Piggy March and she said it’s about educating horses on the way up, as possibly not all combinations are quite ready for the next level as they progress up the levels” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on the debate surrounding cross-country course design and riders’ responsibility.

Finally, we hear from equine vet Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine on the things you don’t learn in vet school, but probably should, and he shares a story about an emergency call out involving two horses stuck in a trailer on its side on a motorway.

“If I could go back in time, I would probably do a counseling degree first – talking to clients is one of the biggest and steepest learning curves in this profession and university doesn’t prepare you for the emotional rollercoaster that’s involved” – Rick Farr, B.Sc (Hons), B.V.Sc, MRCVS

