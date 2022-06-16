The Horse & Hound Podcast 107: Trevor Breen on the Hickstead Derby | Bramham review | Job perks as a vet | News round-up





Episode 107 of The Horse & Hound Podcast

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app 24hrs after its early release to our H&H digital subscribers. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

In our 107th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to top showjumper Trevor Breen. He talks about his memories of the iconic Hickstead Derby and particularly his success there with Adventure De Kannan.

“I really wanted for him to become a bit of a Hickstead legend so when he did, it was relief for the first couple of days and then that turned into happiness” – Trevor Breen on Adventure De Kannan and his legendary status at Hickstead

H&H’s Pippa Roome is then joined by her colleague Gemma Redrup to chat about all things Bramham.

“It was great to be back at Bramham – it’s a stunning event” – H&H’s Gemma Redrup on being back at this key four-star event in the British eventing calendar.

Pippa then catches up with the H&H team to discuss an awards scheme to help against the fight against obesity in the show ring, new measures to keep competing affordable and the unity pledge that was signed by British Equestrian a couple of weeks ago.

“There are separate awards given to the horse or pony that is in the best bodily condition in each class to help promote the ones that are in the best shape” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on an awards scheme to help against the fight against obesity in the show ring

Finally, we’ll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College’s Andy Fiske-Jackson.

“I love those little perks – I’ve got a couple of clients who know that I’m very partial to a bit of lemon drizzle cake” – Rick Farr

