The Horse & Hound Podcast 104: Super-groom to Carl Hester & Charlotte Dujardin, Alan Davies | Vets & the smelly side of their job | News round-up





In our 104th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, supported by NAF, H&H's Polly Bryan talks to super-groom Alan Davies, who works for dressage royalty Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin. On this week's episode he reminisces about Valero's retirement ceremony and more. H&H's Pippa Roome and the H&H team then discuss making decisions on vet treatment of horses, a boost of government money to improve participation in horse sport and a new British Dressage system for training judges. Finally, we'll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College's Andy Fiske-Jackson. They give us a light-hearted look into the smelly side of a vet's life.

In our 104th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, supported by NAF, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to super-groom Alan Davies, who works for dressage royalty Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin. On this week’s episode he reminisces about Valero’s retirement ceremony and much more.

“That was some emotional rollercoaster – they didn’t tell me until the last minute that they wanted me to lead him in on my own – the thought of doing that with him was just unbelievable” – Alan Davies on the moment Valegro was retired

H&H’s Pippa Roome and the H&H team then discuss making decisions on vet treatment of horses, a boost of government money to improve participation in horse sport and a new British Dressage system for training judges.

“One of the topics at the conference asked the question ‘where is the line in the sand when it comes to treating horses?’” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on making decisions on vet treatment of horses

Finally, we’ll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College’s Andy Fiske-Jackson. They give us a light-hearted look into the smelly side of a vet’s life.

“That smell lingers in the back of your nose and you can wash off but still everyone is looking at you wondering what it is” – Rick Farr

