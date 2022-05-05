The Horse & Hound Podcast 101: Showing’s Sharn Linney | Kentucky | Badminton | Latest news | Bit advice





In our 101st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Alex Robinson talks to top mini pony producer Sharn Linney about dealing with the pressures of the show ring and training ponies with their young riders. H&H’s Pippa Roome and Catherine Austen look back at Kentucky Three-Day Event, then H&H’s reporting team look ahead to Badminton. Pippa also catches up with the H&H news team to discuss plans for the Paris 2024 Olympics and how the cost of living crisis is affecting equestrian competition. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-Williams, who talks about how to identify a good quality bit. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

In our 101st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson talks to top mini pony producer Sharn Linney about how she got started, how to choose a pony suitable for the mini classes, what work to do at home – both with and without a rider – plus advice on how to make your partnership stand out for all the right reasons, and helping young jockeys with the transition from lead rein to first ridden.

“I never, ever thought it would happen to someone like me – it was just the best feeling, and with a pony that means the world to me.” – Sharn Linney, on winning the supreme championship at HOYS with Thistledown Van Der Vart, aka Charles

H&H’s Pippa Roome and Catherine Austen catch up about the action from last week’s Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, which saw Michael Jung set a new record finishing score at five-star level.

“What a man! What a horse! What a competitor! What a horseman!” – H&H’s Catherine Austen on the Michael Jung’s outstanding Kentucky performance.

H&H’s Pippa Roome then chats to fellow Badminton reporters Lucy Elder and Gemma Redrup about our plans for Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, and what they are most looking forward to at this year’s event.

“I feel like all of the excitement of life is contained in the mixed zone, that tiny little box with riders on one side of the fence and journalists on the other side of the fence, and you’re dealing with the highest highs and lowest lows of the competition” – H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome

Pippa also talks to the H&H news team to discuss plans for the Paris 2024 Olympics and how the cost of living crisis is affecting equestrian competition.

“There has been some discussion about including the top 10 teams rather than just the top eight in the dressage team final without making that any longer” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-Williams, who talks about what you should look for when buying a new bit, including how to assess the quality and condition of a new bit – or an older bit that you’re considering using for your horse.

“See if the finish is smooth and consistent, check there is no pitting and that the bit is well finished” – Tricia Nassau-Williams

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

