The Horse & Hound Podcast 98: Jonelle Price | Grand National & World Cup Final review | Bit size | News round-up

In our 98th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to top event rider Jonelle Price, who discusses her trips to Kentucky and Badminton this year and she also reflects on her win at Badminton in 2018. H&H’s Jennifer Donald then catches up with H&H’s Gemma Redrup to review the Grand National, while H&H’s Polly Bryan takes a look back on the World Cup Finals. Pippa then talks to the H&H news team to discuss equine I.D, insurance for coaches and careers for ex-racehorses. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about how you can make sure you buy the correct sized bit for your horse. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“I remember looking back to the scoreboard to check that the moment was real, and that’s something I’ll never forget” – Jonelle Price reflecting on her Badminton 2018 win.

“It was so much fun and great to be back at a World Cup Final as the last one happened in 2019” – H&H’s Polly Bryan on her 2022 World Cup Final experience.

“It was an amazing race and what a fairytale end to Sam Waley-Cohen’s career” – H&H’s Gemma Redrup on the 2022 Grand National result.

“All documents are currently on paper and one of the proposals is for the keepers of horses to be able to access an app to update the whereabouts of their horses” – H&H’s senior editor Eleanor Jones on the discussion around who can warm up show ponies.

“It never ceases to amaze me how people can get in a complete muddle about how to measure their horse’s mouth in order to buy the correct sized bit ” – Tricia Nassau-Williams

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 98

