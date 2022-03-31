The Horse & Hound Podcast 96: Show horse producer Edward Young | Bitting strong horses | News round-up





In our 96th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Alex Robinson talks to show horse producer Edward Young about the early days of his career and how the sport has changed, plus what exciting new faces he has in his yard for the 2022 season. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the introduction of a new border control post for horses entering Britain, how to keep stabled horses happy and the RDA’s plans for the future. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about things to consider when choosing the right bit for a strong horse. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.





“None of the championship shows had evening performances back in the day. We were finished by 4 O’clock and that was half of the appeal. Us children would run off and play while our parents had barbequees and got drunk, not knowing what we were up to” – Edward Young

“Award-winning animal behavioural scientists Andrew McLean said it’s essential horses have the ability to touch each other [while stabled] and that seeing another horse isn’t enough” – H&H’s senior editor Eleanor Jones on how stable design can help improve horses’ emotional state.

“Why is the horse being strong? What is causing that scenario? There can be a range of different causes that the problem is stemming from.” – Tricia Nassau-Williams

