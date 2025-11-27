



On our 171st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored this month by KBIS, we caught up with 2025 Horse of the Year Show supreme horse producer Jayne Ross. Jayne talks about how she got the pony bug as a child, her route into making horses a career, getting the best out of the horses she produces, how it feels to win the HOYS supreme eight times, and what her plans are for next season.

Episode 171 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored this month by KBIS, is now live and features the reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) supreme horse producer Jayne Ross.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On this episode H&H’s showing editor Bethan Simons caught up with Jayne following her outstanding eighth supreme horse title at HOYS, this time with the coloured mare KBF Lucia.

“She’s very good at pacing herself. Poppy doesn’t put more effort in than is needed, but because she’s such a beautiful mover and such a lovely person in general, you don’t have to put much pressure on her. She’s naturally got her ears forward and naturally got a smile on her face, which does help. She is the most phenomenal ride, she rides like a hovercraft, both side saddle and astride.” – Jayne Ross on KBF Lucia, known at home as Poppy.

Jayne also talks to Bethan about how she first got the horse bug, moving into producing horses as a career, how she gets the best out of the horses – and humans – in her yard, and the team’s plans for next season.

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 171

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, interviews with top riders and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: