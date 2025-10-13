



Jayne Ross punched the air as the inimitable multi-garlanded KBF Lucia (Poppy) was called forwards as the Supreme Products supreme champion horse at the 2025 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS)– Jayne’s eighth HOYS supreme title.

Although coloured horses have been supreme champions in the past, it’s believed that this is the first time a supreme graduated directly from the CHAPS UK coloured horse and pony championship to the overall supreme champion horse spoils.

“You never get used to something like this,” said Jayne. “It’s so special. And I think, because it’s a long week and it’s an emotional win, then if you’re lucky enough to win the supreme, too, it means so much. It’s a weight off your mind. It’s everybody that puts so much work into it; we’re all exhausted but suddenly we’re all OK again.”

With several Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) wins to her name and an enviable tally of five HOYS wins, Poppy was a cool customer in the supreme, looking a picture of elegance and performin a beautiful show.

“She felt amazing,” said Jayne, “All day she’s felt amazing. She was completely on it and completely tuned in to it. Quite often she’s so laid-back about it all but today she just picked up and went. It was her day.”

The Free Spirit daughter is out of Seabourne Swansdown and was bred by Tony Reynolds and Michael Cook. She’s now owned by Lucy Cameron and Diane Stennett.

Lucy said: “We come back every year thinking, ‘She can’t do it again. But she always goes, ‘Yes, I can.’ You hope but you never expect. She deserved the supreme, so this win is for her, and her breeders, too. They’ve bred some cracking horses and they really deserve this so it’s absolutely amazing for them too.”

So what’s next?

Jayne felt she’d enjoy riding Poppy in the cavalcade ”as she’s so steady and level-headed”, it’s a holiday for Poppy before trying to “do it all again.”

”Wouldn’t that be wonderful?” Jayne said. ”But you’ll never take this off her.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now