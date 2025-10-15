



There were a whole host of native winners at HOYS 2025 – and some won non-native sections, too, proving their versatility. From the lead reins through to the workers, the mountain and moorland M&M qualifiers for Horse of the Year Show are some of the largest showing sections. Here are the stunning natives that won this year.

Native winners at HOYS 2025

1. Thistledown Super Star

Sharn Linney rode seven-year-old Thistledown Super Star – a mare by Donys Gwrda out of Popsters Megastar – to win the Welsh section C class and then stand overall mountain and moorland ridden champion.

2. Greenholme Kate

Producer Aimee Devane scored her first ever HOYS win aboard Chantelle Bryan’s Fell mare Greenholme Kate, before steering the Greenholme Warrior nine-year-old to the bridesmaid spot in the overall mountain and moorland championship.

3. Trenley Trinket

Lauren Brill rode her own New Forest pony Trenley Trinket, a Millyford Majestic eight-year-old out of Trenley Tabitha, to the first red rosette of the show.

4. Pricklegate Brown Owl

Shilstone Rocks Goss Hawk 10-year-old Pricklegate Brown Owl – owned by Andrea Baybutt – was ridden by Aliya Khan to better his previous second and stand top in the Dartmoor breed final.

5. Highcroft Romany

Highcroft Romany, a six-year-old by Westwick Micky, made his first HOYS count by winning the Dales breed class. He was ridden by Jessica Talbot on behalf of his owners, Jessica’s dad and uncle, Jonathan and Julian Talbot.

6. Stowbrook Red Kite

There were happy tears as Davinia Johnson rode her own Stowbrook Red Kite – by Blackthorn Sea Poacher out of HOYS and Olympia winning mare Stowbrook Jenny Wren – to the top spot in the Exmoor and Shetland final. The 16-year-old looked a picture after making a remarkable recovery from life-threatening illness.

7. Kincardine Uist

Julie Smith’s Highland pony Kincardine Uist, by Glenbanchor Gillebrighde out of Kincardine Gael, gave Holly Smith the HOYS debut of dreams, topping both the ridden Highland and the junior large breeds, and standing junior M&M champion.

8. King Bunowen Castle Ali

By Best Shadow Melody and out of Bunowen Castle Ellie, Connemara pony King Bunowen Castle Ali and his young rider, equestrian influencer Harlow White were popular winners of the Connemara breed class.

9. Llynhelyg Mister Jones

Producer Sarah Parker spotted the gentlemanly Llynhelyg Mister Jones when he was in the in-hand stallion class at the Royal Welsh and noted his fine temperament. Fast forward and Sarah rode the stallion – by Gobell Telynor out of Llynhelyg Sidan Ddu – to win the Welsh section D final.

10. Glebedale Jumanji

India Latter Sears and Glebedale Jumanji – a seven-year-old out of Pendock Jingle – topped the Welsh section A class. It was a poignant win for India who sadly lost Jumanji’s father Powys Sprite – who she rode to win twice at HOYS – earlier this year.

11. Kallared Heartbeat

Vikki Smith rode former Royal Welsh in-hand champion Welsh section B Kallared Heartbeat – by Rhoson Amlyn out of Eyarth Sophia – to win his breed final on his first appearance at HOYS.

12. Clonfert Melody’s Boy

By super stock-getter I Love You Melody out of Fernville Abbie, Amy Smith’s Clonfert Melody’s Boy was outstanding in the international arena to land the overall M&M working hunter pony title having taken a cracking turn around the 143cm track earlier in the day.

13. Anchor Lullaby

Exmoor Anchor Lullaby – by Anchor Honeymead out of Anchor Gretel – and Alice Bowling-Hertenfeld jumped a stonking clear in the junior M&M worker class to win and later stand reserve champion.

14. Moonpenny Delphinus

Moonpenny Delphinus was the second Exmoor (he’s by Moonpenny Aquarius out of Firthesden Poppy) to win a workers class. He and Molly Barker won the open 122cm class, having won the Royal International (RIHS) earlier in the year.

15. Dycott Special Delivery

Dycott Special Delivery – a Welsh section C by Cargasgar Silver Shadow out of Bryncarreg Luce – gave Georgia Love her first trip down the centre line when the 10-year-old won the 133cm M&M working hunter pony division.

16. Highland Des

Rachel Turner piloted Connemara pony Highland Des – by Knockdomney Boy out of Madam Nattie – to win the exceeding 143cm M&M workers class.

17. Marsh Walk On By

Reserve for the junior overall title was small breeds winner Marsh Walk On By, a seven-year-old Welsh section A by Haverford Walk In The Clouds out of Marsh Wisteria, piloted by Lilly Richardson. This was their second win on the bounce, having topped the Welsh section A open breed class in 2024.

18. Heniarth Sh-Boom

Welsh section A mare Heniarth Sh-Boom, by Blanche Montana out of Heniarth Yippee-Aye, was handled by Richard Miller to win the overall Price Family supreme in-hand championship.

19. Wernderris Charlie Fox

Wernderris Charlie Fox – a nine-year-old Welsh section A by Uphill James Fox out of Wernderris Cha Cha – and his nine-year-old rider Jemima Makin-Jones were popular winners of the M&M mini championship having earlier won the M&M first ridden division.

20. Latjin VD Helling

Shetland Latijn VD Helling – an eight-year-old by Caz V Stal Nieuwemoed out of Rylanda VD Helling – won the M&M non-Welsh lead-rein pony of the year final ridden by Reeva Gardner and led by Jade Gardner. The trio went on to stand reserve mini M&M champions.

21. Rowfantina Principal Dancer

This five-year-old Welsh section A by Rowfantina Whisper Who Dares out of Rowfantina Prima Diva landed leader Oliver Burchell a good gift on his birthday. He topped the M&M Welsh breeds lead rein with Oliver’s daugher Isabel Burchell on board. He was bred by Oliver’s mum Mandy.

Natives who won at HOYS 2025 in non-M&M classes

22. Rowfantina Man of the Match

Natives who won at HOYS 2025 also donned plaits for non-native classes. Welsh section B Rowfantina Man Of The Match, by Monksfield Jupiter out of Manor Court Mayflower, won the lead rein pony of hunter type, led by Oliver Burchell and ridden by Isabel Burchell.

23. Rowfantina My Buddy

Rowfantina My Buddy, by Rowfantina Ottoman out of Manorcourt Mayflower, is another Welsh section B in disguise and wearing plaits at HOYS. He won the 123cm show hunter pony class ridden by Darcie Fielding. The pair were supreme hunter pony champions at RIHS earlier this summer.

24. Tullibards Silver Mine

Connemara pony Tullibards Silver Mine – by Carnaby Mirah out of Caladh Lady – flew round the plaited 143cm working hunter pony track and won, ridden by Anya Dewey Clarke.

25. Briar Puzzle

Shetland Briar Puzzle – a 12-year-old by Northcousburgh Carlas out of Briar Pandora – and Alexia Lilley looked little but mighty in the overall coloured championship having won the coloured junior ridden final.

