    • There were a whole host of native winners at HOYS 2025 – and some won non-native sections, too, proving their versatility. From the lead reins through to the workers, the mountain and moorland M&M qualifiers for Horse of the Year Show are some of the largest showing sections. Here are the stunning natives that won this year.

    Native winners at HOYS 2025

    1. Thistledown Super Star

    A black Weslh Section C with four white socks trots around the international arena at HOYS 2025. Thistledown Super Star is one of 25 stunning natives who won at HOYS 2025

    Credit: Peter Nixon

    Sharn Linney rode seven-year-old Thistledown Super Star – a mare by Donys Gwrda out of Popsters Megastar – to win the Welsh section C class and then stand overall mountain and moorland ridden champion.

    2. Greenholme Kate

    Greenholme Kate and Aimee Devane win the Fell breed class and are one of 25 stunning winners at HOYS

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Producer Aimee Devane scored her first ever HOYS win aboard Chantelle Bryan’s Fell mare Greenholme Kate, before steering the Greenholme Warrior nine-year-old to the bridesmaid spot in the overall mountain and moorland championship.

    3. Trenley Trinket

    Trenley Trinket and Lauren Brill win the New Forest breed class.

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Lauren Brill rode her own New Forest pony Trenley Trinket, a Millyford Majestic eight-year-old out of Trenley Tabitha, to the first red rosette of the show.

    4. Pricklegate Brown Owl

    M&M Dartmoor pony Pricklegate Brown Owl and Alyia Khan win their breed class at HOYS

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Shilstone Rocks Goss Hawk 10-year-old Pricklegate Brown Owl – owned by Andrea Baybutt – was ridden by Aliya Khan to better his previous second and stand top in the Dartmoor breed final.

    5. Highcroft Romany

    Highcroft Romany and Jess Talbot win the Dales class and are one of 25 stunning M&Ms who won at HOYS

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Highcroft Romany, a six-year-old by Westwick Micky, made his first HOYS count by winning the Dales breed class. He was ridden by Jessica Talbot on behalf of his owners, Jessica’s dad and uncle, Jonathan and Julian Talbot.

    6. Stowbrook Red Kite

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    There were happy tears as Davinia Johnson rode her own Stowbrook Red Kite – by Blackthorn Sea Poacher out of HOYS and Olympia winning mare Stowbrook Jenny Wren – to the top spot in the Exmoor and Shetland final. The 16-year-old looked a picture after making a remarkable recovery from life-threatening illness.

    7. Kincardine Uist

    A girl on a grey Highland pony standing to receive her rosettes after winning the ridden Highland class at HOYS

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Julie Smith’s Highland pony Kincardine Uist, by Glenbanchor Gillebrighde out of Kincardine Gael, gave Holly Smith the HOYS debut of dreams, topping both the ridden Highland and the junior large breeds, and standing junior M&M champion.

    8. King Bunowen Castle Ali

    Equestrian Influencer Harlow White wins at HOYS

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    By Best Shadow Melody and out of Bunowen Castle Ellie, Connemara pony King Bunowen Castle Ali and his young rider, equestrian influencer Harlow White were popular winners of the Connemara breed class.

    9. Llynhelyg Mister Jones

    Sarah Parker and Llynhelyg Mister Jones top the Welsh section D class at HOYS,

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Producer Sarah Parker spotted the gentlemanly Llynhelyg Mister Jones when he was in the in-hand stallion class at the Royal Welsh and noted his fine temperament. Fast forward and Sarah rode the stallion – by Gobell Telynor out of Llynhelyg Sidan Ddu – to win the Welsh section D final.

    10. Glebedale Jumanji

    Glebedale Jumanji and India Latter-Sears are winners of the Welsh section A class at HOYS 2025

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    India Latter Sears and Glebedale Jumanji – a seven-year-old out of Pendock Jingle – topped the Welsh section A class. It was a poignant win for India who sadly lost Jumanji’s father Powys Sprite – who she rode to win twice at HOYS – earlier this year.

    11. Kallared Heartbeat

    Kallared Heartbeat and Vikki Smith are winners of the Welsh section B class at HOYS 2025

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Vikki Smith rode former Royal Welsh in-hand champion Welsh section B Kallared Heartbeat – by Rhoson Amlyn out of Eyarth Sophia – to win his breed final on his first appearance at HOYS.

    12. Clonfert Melody’s Boy

    143cm M&M worker winner and Amy Smith en route to clear and the overall M&M worker spoils at HOYS 2025 Clonfert Melody's Boy

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    By super stock-getter I Love You Melody out of Fernville Abbie, Amy Smith’s Clonfert Melody’s Boy was outstanding in the international arena to land the overall M&M working hunter pony title having taken a cracking turn around the 143cm track earlier in the day.

    13. Anchor Lullaby

    Anchor Lullaby and Alice Bowling-Hartenfeld jump to glory in the M&M junior workers and then stand reserve overall.

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Exmoor Anchor Lullaby – by Anchor Honeymead out of Anchor Gretel – and Alice Bowling-Hertenfeld jumped a stonking clear in the junior M&M worker class to win and later stand reserve champion.

    14. Moonpenny Delphinus

    Moonpenny Delphinus and Molly Barker jump clear to win the 122cm open M&M working hunter pony final at HOYS 2025

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Moonpenny Delphinus was the second Exmoor (he’s by Moonpenny Aquarius out of Firthesden Poppy) to win a workers class. He and Molly Barker won the open 122cm class, having won the Royal International (RIHS) earlier in the year.

    15. Dycott Special Delivery

    Dycott Special Delivery and Georgia Love jump to a win in the 133cm M&M workers at HOYS 2025

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Dycott Special Delivery – a Welsh section C by Cargasgar Silver Shadow out of Bryncarreg Luce – gave Georgia Love her first trip down the centre line when the 10-year-old won the 133cm M&M working hunter pony division.

    16. Highland Des

    Highland Des and Rachel Turner win the exceeding 143cm M&M working hunetr pony final at HOYS 2025

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Rachel Turner piloted Connemara pony Highland Des – by Knockdomney Boy out of Madam Nattie – to win the exceeding 143cm M&M workers class.

    17. Marsh Walk On By

    Marsh Walk On By and Lilly Richardson post a win in the junior M&M small breeds class at HOYS 2025

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Reserve for the junior overall title was small breeds winner Marsh Walk On By, a seven-year-old Welsh section A by Haverford Walk In The Clouds out of Marsh Wisteria, piloted by Lilly Richardson. This was their second win on the bounce, having topped the Welsh section A open breed class in 2024.

    18. Heniarth Sh-Boom

    Heniarth SH-Boom and Richard Miller are victorious in the 2025 Price Family supreme in-hand championship

    Credit: Peter Nixon

    Welsh section A mare Heniarth Sh-Boom, by Blanche Montana out of Heniarth Yippee-Aye, was handled by Richard Miller to win the overall Price Family supreme in-hand championship.

    19. Wernderris Charlie Fox

    Wernderris Charlie Fox and Jemima Makin-Jones are M&M mini champions at HOYS 2025

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Wernderris Charlie Fox – a nine-year-old Welsh section A by Uphill James Fox out of Wernderris Cha Cha – and his nine-year-old rider Jemima Makin-Jones were popular winners of the M&M mini championship having earlier won the M&M first ridden division.

    20. Latjin VD Helling

    Latijn V.D. Helling ridden by Reeva Gardner and led by Jade Gardner are non Welsh M&M lead-rein winners and reserve mini champions

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Shetland Latijn VD Helling – an eight-year-old by Caz V Stal Nieuwemoed out of Rylanda VD Helling – won the M&M non-Welsh lead-rein pony of the year final ridden by Reeva Gardner and led by Jade Gardner. The trio went on to stand reserve mini M&M champions.

    21. Rowfantina Principal Dancer

    Rowfantina Principle Dancer ridden by Isabel Burchell and led by Oliver Burchell are one of 25 M&Ms who won at HOYS 2025

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    This five-year-old Welsh section A by Rowfantina Whisper Who Dares out of Rowfantina Prima Diva landed leader Oliver Burchell a good gift on his birthday. He topped the M&M Welsh breeds lead rein with Oliver’s daugher Isabel Burchell on board. He was bred by Oliver’s mum Mandy.

    Natives who won at HOYS 2025 in non-M&M classes

    22. Rowfantina Man of the Match

    Isabel Burchell and Rowfantina Man Of The Match are lead by Oliver Burchell and presented with the lead-rein hunter pony champion title.

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Natives who won at HOYS 2025 also donned plaits for non-native classes. Welsh section B Rowfantina Man Of The Match, by Monksfield Jupiter out of Manor Court Mayflower, won the lead rein pony of hunter type, led by Oliver Burchell and ridden by Isabel Burchell.

    23. Rowfantina My Buddy

    Darcie Fields and Rowfantina My Buddy are one of 25 stunning natives who won at HOYS 2025, in the 123cm show hunter pony class

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Rowfantina My Buddy, by Rowfantina Ottoman out of Manorcourt Mayflower, is another Welsh section B in disguise and wearing plaits at HOYS. He won the 123cm show hunter pony class ridden by Darcie Fielding. The pair were supreme hunter pony champions at RIHS earlier this summer.

    24. Tullibards Silver Mine

    Connemara pony Tullibards Silver Mine and Anya Dewey Clarke jump to victory in the 143cm plaited workers

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Connemara pony Tullibards Silver Mine – by Carnaby Mirah out of Caladh Lady – flew round the plaited 143cm working hunter pony track and won, ridden by Anya Dewey Clarke.

    25. Briar Puzzle

    Briar Puzzle and Alexia Lilley are the winners of the junior ridden coloured pony class

    Credit: 1st Class Images

    Shetland Briar Puzzle – a 12-year-old by Northcousburgh Carlas out of Briar Pandora – and Alexia Lilley looked little but mighty in the overall coloured championship having won the coloured junior ridden final.

    Bethan Simons
    Bethan Simons

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
