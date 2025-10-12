‘The best pony you could ever imagine’ is crowned HOYS mountain and moorland mini champion





The championship in the Colne & Sweet Dreams Show Confectioners mountain and moorland mini champion title went the way of the first ridden victor Wernderris Charlie Fox, providing young jockey Jemima Makin-Jones with a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) sash after overcoming a setback last year.

The 11-year-old Welsh section A, by Uphill James Fox out of Wernderris Cha Cha, is bred by Serena Crump and is the epitome of the perfect children’s pony.

“He’s just the most special pony that you can do anything with,” said Jemima’s mother, Annabel Makin-Jones. “He’s even teaching my sister’s children to ride because he’s so safe.

“He’s just the best pony you could ever imagine. Jemima does everything on him and he will never, ever be sold.”

Charlie was a working stallion and covered quite a few mares before joining the Makin-Jones family.

“He was backed late, at eight years old, by Ellie Meldrum, then we bought him a year later,” Annabel continued. “We had him cut and he’s been with us for exactly two years this week.”

The pony missed out on much of his season last year due to injury and this marks the perfect end to his comeback.

“I can’t believe it, this really is the icing on the cake. It was so unexpected.”

After a season of the family “looking after him” on the flat, Charlie will return to the working hunter classes next year alongside his ridden showing.

Reserve mountain and moorland mini champion

Reserve was awarded to the home-produced combination of seven-year-old Reeva Gardner riding her mother Jade Gardner’s Latijn VD Helling, winners of the Westown Stud mountain and moorland non-Welsh breeds lead-rein pony final.

The Burnley-based Gardners’ afternoon began with coming third in the Welsh breeds lead-rein final with Gwyrddparc Haribo, but they were soon hot-footing it to their non-Welsh breeds final with last year’s HOYS ridden Exmoor and Shetland winner, “Latz”.

“He’s amazing, he’s honestly made our dreams come true,” said Jade.

The eight-year-old gelding is in his first season on the lead-rein and he’s taken to it amazingly: “He takes everything in his stride and he’s not fazed by anything,” Jade continued. “He’s taken to having Reeva on his back – he’s only ever had adults before – like a duck to water.

“Reeva does everything with him, they are the best of friends. She takes him in and out of the field, they go to the park for ice cream, they go up and down the beach. It means the world to us honestly, we never thought we’d win HOYS it’s unbelievable. He just loves to flick his little toes and show off!”

Despite still having some time left in lead-reins, Reeva has contested a few first ridden qualifiers this season and had four thirds, so she’s going to focus on those next term, with eyes on the junior qualifiers the following year if all goes to plan.

“We’ve got long-term dreams for him, he’s an angel!” Jade added.

Best bits from this season have included second at Cheshire County and the Royal Highland – “a real highlight; our favourite show of the year,” said Jade – where they clinched their HOYS ticket and also stood champion.

The final vying for the mountain and moorland mini champion spot was the winner of the Welsh breeds lead-rein pony class, Rowfantina Principal Dancer, bred and owned by Mandy Burchell-Small, led by Mandy’s son Oliver Burchell – on his birthday – and ridden by Oliver’s daughter Isabel Burchell. This was the second time the family team have been in the top spot here this week, as Rowfantina Man Of The Match won the lead-rein hunter pony championship led and ridden by the same pair.

