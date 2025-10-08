



Welcome to our live blog from Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). Our showing editor Bethan Simons will be keeping you up to date with all the news from the showing classes at HOYS throughout the show (8-12 October), so make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with all the news as it happens.

*NB* This is a live news service. It is not a live stream. Scroll within the live blog below to read earlier news updates.





