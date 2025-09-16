



The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2025 supreme judges for the Supreme Products horse and pony of the year titles “embody the passion, dedication, and expertise that make HOYS a true celebration of equestrian sport”.

Show organiser Grandstand said today (16 September) it was “delighted to confirm” that British Showjumping CEO Iain Graham and Lisha Leeman will decide the two overall winners at this year’s event (8-12 October).

“The Supreme Products supreme horse of the year and supreme pony of the year titles represent the very best of equestrian excellence, and in 2025 they will be decided by two highly respected figures in the industry,” a Grandstand spokesperson said.

Ms Leeman owns Kellythorpes Stud and is a HOYS sponsor.

“With a long-standing reputation for breeding champions across the showing world, Lisha brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this celebrated role,” the spokesperson said.

“A widely respected leader in the equestrian community, Iain has dedicated his career to supporting riders, horses, and the continued growth of the sport at every level. With a personal background in eventing, he went on to serve as technical advisor to British Eventing (BE) before becoming BE regional director for Scotland and the north of England, a role he held until joining British Showjumping – he brings a depth of knowledge from the equestrian industry.

“Both judges embody the passion, dedication, and expertise that make HOYS a true celebration of equestrian sport.

“The championships, on the last evening of Horse of the Year Show, are a highlight of the week-long event, and the appointment of such distinguished members of the equestrian world, reflects the prestige and tradition associated with these coveted titles.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now