    • The organisers of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) are “thrilled” to confirm the 2025 HOYS judges.

    Grandstand Media has announced the ride and conformation judges for all the light horse classes to run at the NEC from 8-12 October this year. This reverts to normal processes for HOYS; last year, the judges’ names were not revealed until the morning of each competition, to mark the show’s 75th anniversary year.

    “The show horses and ponies competing at Horse of the Year Show are the pinnacle of showing excellence, and the judges responsible for awarding such prestigious titles are no strangers to these high standards of horsemanship,” a Grandstand spokesperson said.

    2025 HOYS judges:

    British Show Pony Society Children’s Riding Pony of the Year

    Ride judge: Fiona Cabrol

    Conformation judge: Chris Walker

    The Harrod & Coles Family Cob of the Year

    Ride judge: Margaret Hopkins

    Conformation judge: Faith Ponsonby

    Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)

    Ride judge: William Murray

    Conformation judge: Mark Fuller

    The Andrews Family Hack of the Year

    Ride judge: Lucinda Sims

    Conformation judge: Lesley Jones

    Harness Champion of the Year

    Araminta Winn (drive)

    Andrew Counsell (stationary)

    Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year

    Ride judge: Tim Wiggett

    Conformation judge: Jill Godden

    Intermediate Show Horse of the Year

    Ride judge: Tim Wiggett

    Conformation judge: Jill Godden

    Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland Junior Ridden Pony of the Year

    Ride judge: Clare Dew

    Conformation judge: Fiona Cabrol

    Mears Flooring Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year

    Ride judge: Susan Oakes

    Conformation judge: Sarah Smith

    Enablelink LTD Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year

    Judge: David Dixon

    Colne and Sweet Dreams Show Confectioners M&M Mini Pony of the Year

    Judge: Erik Mackechnie-Guire

    National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds M&M Ridden Pony of the Year

    Ride judge: Heidi Davis

    Conformation judge: Gillian McMurray

    Jacksons of Yorkshire M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year

    Ride judge: Sue Hughes

    Conformation judge: Erik Mackechnie-Guire

    The Leeman Family Maxi Cob of the Year

    Ride judge: Margaret Hopkins

    Conformation judge: Faith Ponsonby

    Annabel’s Deliciously British Mini Show Pony of the Year

    Judge: Tim Wiggett

    Miniature Horse of the Year

    Judge: Jill Godden

    The Binks Family Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year

    Judge: Clare Dew

    NeedleSmart, John Illingworth and Cliff Kirby Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year

    Ride judge: David Bennett

    Conformation judge: Crispin Mould

    Riding Horse of the Year

    Ride judge: Aubrey Chapman

    Conformation judge: Pippa Moon

    Catplant Group of Companies Show Hunter of the Year

    Ride judge: Kevin McGuinness

    Conformation judge: David Dixon

    Show Hunter Pony of the Year

    Ride judge: Stuart Stafford

    Conformation judge: Jill Godden

    Hamilton Tarmac Small Show Hunter of the Year

    Ride judge: Aubrey Chapman

    Conformation judge: Pippa Moon

    The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Championship

    Judges: John Ferguson and Jayne Stuart

    The Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain Working Hunter of the Year

    Ride judge: Susan Oakes

    Conformation judge: Sarah Smith

    The National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Working Hunter Pony of the Year

    Ride judge: Helen Sloan

    Conformation judge: Chris Walker

    The Grandstand spokesperson said: “The showing season is soon upon us, and we look forward to seeing competitors support the qualifiers and vie for those coveted tickets to HOYS. Further announcements are due to follow, including the heavy horse judges, qualifiers and more.”

