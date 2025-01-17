



The organisers of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) are “thrilled” to confirm the 2025 HOYS judges.

Grandstand Media has announced the ride and conformation judges for all the light horse classes to run at the NEC from 8-12 October this year. This reverts to normal processes for HOYS; last year, the judges’ names were not revealed until the morning of each competition, to mark the show’s 75th anniversary year.

“The show horses and ponies competing at Horse of the Year Show are the pinnacle of showing excellence, and the judges responsible for awarding such prestigious titles are no strangers to these high standards of horsemanship,” a Grandstand spokesperson said.

2025 HOYS judges:

British Show Pony Society Children’s Riding Pony of the Year

Ride judge: Fiona Cabrol

Conformation judge: Chris Walker

The Harrod & Coles Family Cob of the Year

Ride judge: Margaret Hopkins

Conformation judge: Faith Ponsonby

Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)

Ride judge: William Murray

Conformation judge: Mark Fuller

The Andrews Family Hack of the Year

Ride judge: Lucinda Sims

Conformation judge: Lesley Jones

Harness Champion of the Year

Araminta Winn (drive)

Andrew Counsell (stationary)

Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year

Ride judge: Tim Wiggett

Conformation judge: Jill Godden

Intermediate Show Horse of the Year

Ride judge: Tim Wiggett

Conformation judge: Jill Godden

Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland Junior Ridden Pony of the Year

Ride judge: Clare Dew

Conformation judge: Fiona Cabrol

Mears Flooring Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year

Ride judge: Susan Oakes

Conformation judge: Sarah Smith

Enablelink LTD Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year

Judge: David Dixon

Colne and Sweet Dreams Show Confectioners M&M Mini Pony of the Year

Judge: Erik Mackechnie-Guire

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds M&M Ridden Pony of the Year

Ride judge: Heidi Davis

Conformation judge: Gillian McMurray

Jacksons of Yorkshire M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year

Ride judge: Sue Hughes

Conformation judge: Erik Mackechnie-Guire

The Leeman Family Maxi Cob of the Year

Ride judge: Margaret Hopkins

Conformation judge: Faith Ponsonby

Annabel’s Deliciously British Mini Show Pony of the Year

Judge: Tim Wiggett

Miniature Horse of the Year

Judge: Jill Godden

The Binks Family Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year

Judge: Clare Dew

NeedleSmart, John Illingworth and Cliff Kirby Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year

Ride judge: David Bennett

Conformation judge: Crispin Mould

Riding Horse of the Year

Ride judge: Aubrey Chapman

Conformation judge: Pippa Moon

Catplant Group of Companies Show Hunter of the Year

Ride judge: Kevin McGuinness

Conformation judge: David Dixon

Show Hunter Pony of the Year

Ride judge: Stuart Stafford

Conformation judge: Jill Godden

Hamilton Tarmac Small Show Hunter of the Year

Ride judge: Aubrey Chapman

Conformation judge: Pippa Moon

The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Championship

Judges: John Ferguson and Jayne Stuart

The Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain Working Hunter of the Year

Ride judge: Susan Oakes

Conformation judge: Sarah Smith

The National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Working Hunter Pony of the Year

Ride judge: Helen Sloan

Conformation judge: Chris Walker

The Grandstand spokesperson said: “The showing season is soon upon us, and we look forward to seeing competitors support the qualifiers and vie for those coveted tickets to HOYS. Further announcements are due to follow, including the heavy horse judges, qualifiers and more.”

