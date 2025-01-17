The organisers of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) are “thrilled” to confirm the 2025 HOYS judges.
Grandstand Media has announced the ride and conformation judges for all the light horse classes to run at the NEC from 8-12 October this year. This reverts to normal processes for HOYS; last year, the judges’ names were not revealed until the morning of each competition, to mark the show’s 75th anniversary year.
“The show horses and ponies competing at Horse of the Year Show are the pinnacle of showing excellence, and the judges responsible for awarding such prestigious titles are no strangers to these high standards of horsemanship,” a Grandstand spokesperson said.
2025 HOYS judges:
British Show Pony Society Children’s Riding Pony of the Year
Ride judge: Fiona Cabrol
Conformation judge: Chris Walker
The Harrod & Coles Family Cob of the Year
Ride judge: Margaret Hopkins
Conformation judge: Faith Ponsonby
Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)
Ride judge: William Murray
Conformation judge: Mark Fuller
The Andrews Family Hack of the Year
Ride judge: Lucinda Sims
Conformation judge: Lesley Jones
Harness Champion of the Year
Araminta Winn (drive)
Andrew Counsell (stationary)
Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year
Ride judge: Tim Wiggett
Conformation judge: Jill Godden
Intermediate Show Horse of the Year
Ride judge: Tim Wiggett
Conformation judge: Jill Godden
Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland Junior Ridden Pony of the Year
Ride judge: Clare Dew
Conformation judge: Fiona Cabrol
Mears Flooring Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year
Ride judge: Susan Oakes
Conformation judge: Sarah Smith
Enablelink LTD Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year
Judge: David Dixon
Colne and Sweet Dreams Show Confectioners M&M Mini Pony of the Year
Judge: Erik Mackechnie-Guire
National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds M&M Ridden Pony of the Year
Ride judge: Heidi Davis
Conformation judge: Gillian McMurray
Jacksons of Yorkshire M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year
Ride judge: Sue Hughes
Conformation judge: Erik Mackechnie-Guire
The Leeman Family Maxi Cob of the Year
Ride judge: Margaret Hopkins
Conformation judge: Faith Ponsonby
Annabel’s Deliciously British Mini Show Pony of the Year
Judge: Tim Wiggett
Miniature Horse of the Year
Judge: Jill Godden
The Binks Family Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year
Judge: Clare Dew
NeedleSmart, John Illingworth and Cliff Kirby Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year
Ride judge: David Bennett
Conformation judge: Crispin Mould
Riding Horse of the Year
Ride judge: Aubrey Chapman
Conformation judge: Pippa Moon
Catplant Group of Companies Show Hunter of the Year
Ride judge: Kevin McGuinness
Conformation judge: David Dixon
Show Hunter Pony of the Year
Ride judge: Stuart Stafford
Conformation judge: Jill Godden
Hamilton Tarmac Small Show Hunter of the Year
Ride judge: Aubrey Chapman
Conformation judge: Pippa Moon
The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Championship
Judges: John Ferguson and Jayne Stuart
The Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain Working Hunter of the Year
Ride judge: Susan Oakes
Conformation judge: Sarah Smith
The National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Working Hunter Pony of the Year
Ride judge: Helen Sloan
Conformation judge: Chris Walker
The Grandstand spokesperson said: “The showing season is soon upon us, and we look forward to seeing competitors support the qualifiers and vie for those coveted tickets to HOYS. Further announcements are due to follow, including the heavy horse judges, qualifiers and more.”
