



H&H’s showing editor shares her thoughts on the new judging format at HOYS 2024 as she signs off from her role

There was plenty of anticipation ahead of the 2024 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), mainly around how the judging format adopted for the 75th anniversary edition of the show would play out.

On this occasion, a list of respected judges from across the globe was revealed at the start of the year. However, exactly who would be officiating each final at HOYS wasn’t known until the night before each class.

There was definitely some apprehension about the change, mainly as it was the unknown, something different to what we were used to. Usually, at the beginning of the season, many decide if HOYS is a show they want to aim an animal for given who will be judging them in October.

Throughout the year, there has been very little speculation about who was set to take to the centre line, and a few surprise, yet thoroughly deserving, wins and placings were sprung in real time during our week at the NEC.

It made for an interesting and engaging watch, and the general consensus among spectators was that the change was refreshing and it revitalised viewing.

The judges were all of the necessary calibre expected at a premier championship, and they were certainly kept busy during the week, with most officiating several sections.

The ride judging was nothing short of exemplary, with every single exhibit being given a lovely ride, even if it wasn’t to be their day in the final line.

I’m constantly impressed by the standard of riding displayed by our own young riders too, across the classes, particularly in the working hunter sections, and this year’s tracks were a testing challenge that each rider took on with bravery and determination.

It’s hoped the standard format of inviting our own experienced panel judges to judge will be back on the agenda for next year, but this change was an exciting way to commemorate the famous show’s 75th anniversary and perhaps it could return in some way in the future.

Leave it in the lorry park

Grumblings on social media after some classes were still present, and it was disappointing to see remarks akin to the unwelcome trend of “judge bashing” being thrown out on threads.

This new format was always going to welcome discussion, but some of the comments from unhappy competitors perhaps should have been left to the horsebox debrief where you can say what you like.

Ultimately, HOYS is just another show and each mark is given on the basis of one individual’s opinion on a set day. It would be a very bad job if we all liked the same thing and thought every animal in the class to be the winner.

We all have preferences. What one may deem steady and well-mannered, others may say stilted and not going on enough. What one may regard as flashy and forward, the other may say unrhythmical and hurried.

Of course, each exhibit at this show is of a certain standard just to be here, but attention to detail and using a fine-tooth comb is essential at this level if we are to have a final line-up.

Goodbye!

This was my last HOYS as H&H’s showing editor after almost seven years at the helm. What a time it’s been and I must say a massive thank you to everyone I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing and interacting with over the course of my time in the role. I wish everyone a restful winter before we do it all again next season.

I hope to be a HOYS finalist again myself in the future and I wish everyone the best of luck with your own horses and ponies. Over and out!

● What did you think of the new judging format at HOYS 2024? Let us know by emailing hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Maryland, Pau, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now