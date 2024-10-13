‘This is what we do it for’: five-year-old rider and show pony lead-rein are supreme at HOYS





This year’s Supreme Products 2024 HOYS supreme pony of the year title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) was lifted by a five-year-old rider and a lead-rein show pony.

Heather Clay watched her tiny daughter Sienna Clay reign — and take the £1,000 prize pot — on their eight-year-old gelding Derw Dream Boy (Dave). Unbelievably, this was Sienna’s first-ever HOYS appearance.

The immaculate pony, who is by Westgrove Dark Secret out of Heniarth Hushabye, appeared in the supreme back in 2022 with his former owners, James and Jade Knipe and their daughter Millie.

On this occasion, his current co-producer Craig Elenor was at the bridle, aiding the pair to win the show team’s first-ever HOYS supreme title.

The 13-strong field was assessed by two esteemed figures. Ann Overton-Ablitt of the prolific Colne Stud and breeder of the 1998 supreme pony winner Colne Heiress, and stalwart of HOYS and the larger equestrian scene Tissie Reason.

“This is everybody’s dream in the job that we do,” Craig said. “This pony is sheer class, full of quality and he looks after the little girl; he’s a rare thing. He did so well in his last home, and he’s still coming into his own.

“We’ve tried to win this for about 20 years,” added Craig. “It’s a shock, but I know he’s a very good pony.”

Heather last won the supreme in 2011, when show cob Hallmark took the title under Simon Reynolds.

“This is Sienna’s first time here,” she confirmed. “While we knew the pony was good enough, they’re a new combination and you just never know.”

Co-producer Sara Parrott added: “This is what we do it for. It’s the best show, and it’s been a long time of trying. But they’re just magic to watch.”

