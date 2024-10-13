2021 silver league champion wins HOYS speed horse title – her biggest win yet

Three years ago, Rachel Proudley won the NAF silver league final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – in 2024 she won the speed horse of the year title on her international debut at the show.
Last to go of 24 starters, the 19-year-old rider and Petitfour VD Wareslage produced a faultless round, to win by nearly half a second from Jodie Hall McAteer and Kimosa Van Het Kritrahof.
Mark Edwards had set the standard from fourth draw; he and his father Martyn’s fantastic nine-year-old mare Royal Tale jumped clear in 56.91, a time to which none of the next 18 combinations could come near.
But second-last in, Jodie and her mother Mandy Hall’s 14-year-old mare, the winners of the accumulator the previous day, somehow went even tighter, even faster, to cross the line on 56.33. Surely this was the winning time – but Rachel proved otherwise.
She and John Chadwick’s nine-year-old gelding went fast as lightning and smooth as silk, without a check in sight to finish on 55.97, to a cheer that lifted the roof.
Rachel, who won the HOYS 128cm championship in 2016 with Painted Lady IV, and the silver league in 2021 with Cartino III – and came third in the puissance here last night on her first ride in the class – admitted she had not thought even Mark’s time was beatable.
“It was a very fast round and then Jodie went quicker – but we made a plan, walking the course, I stuck to it and luckily it paid off,” she said. “We set off at a good canter and that set us up for a good rhythm.
“He’s so fast; not very big but he’s got the heart of a lion.”
Rachel, who is based with Irish rider Richard Howley at HK Horses, rode Petitfour for them, then John bought him and she kept the ride.
“He’s a lovely horse and I’m very grateful to have him,” she said. “To John, and the team at HK Horses; this wouldn’t be possible without them.”
