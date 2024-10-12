To HOYS in a hackamore: horse who wore a brace after teeth dislodged in mystery accident takes fabulous win





Mark Edwards and Dillinger NE put in a magnificent performance to win the NAEC Stoneleigh Cup at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS)– with an interesting story behind a change in tack.

Mark and the nine-year-old gelding held their lead from second draw in the seven-strong jump-off with a deceptively fast, balanced round that put just enough pressure on those that came after.

HOYS has been a good show for Mark, who has notched up fistfuls of national and international wins, including with Dillinger.

“I’ve had a good run of form here the past few years; it’s a great venue and there’s great support – and he was really on form today,” Mark said.

“He’s got a big stride and covers the ground, and it was just my day. Luckily, a couple of the quick ones had a fence down.

“This is what we work hard for; it’s a real buzz, a great venue and a really special show.”

Dillinger, who is owned by the Edwards and his breeders, Ros and Dennis Palmer. is only nine but already has an impressive CV, including representing Britain, and jumping clear, on Nations Cup teams. Mark has said before he may be the best horse he has had.

“He’s really stepped up to the plate and we’re looking forward to the future,” he said.

Spectators may have noticed that Dillinger was sporting a hackamore; Mark said he started wearing it when he was recovering from an odd accident last spring.

“We were at a show; he’d jumped really nice and we had a couple of others to jump, and when we came back to the lorry, he’d got himself into mischief somehow,” Mark said, adding that Dillinger had managed to push two front teeth completely out of place.

“He had to have a brace on round his wolf teeth, which pulled them back; the vet said the teeth might fall out but luckily, everything was fine.”

Dillinger had a month off to recover, then Mark rode him in the hackamore.

“And we found he liked it, so we stuck with it!” he said.

