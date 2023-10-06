



Mark Edwards started his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) week as he meant to continue with two international wins – on eight-year-olds who were contesting national finals here last year.

Mark set a blistering pace on his father Martyn’s Dillinger NE (pictured, above) to win from third draw in this morning’s two-phase class, the Grandstand Welcome Stakes, then took the NAEC Stoneleigh Stakes speed class on Martyn’s Royale Tale.

Dillinger competed in the Redpost Equestrian senior Foxhunter championship and the Grade C final last year, and Royale Tale won both the newcomers and Grade C titles.

Both horses came to Mark to be backed and stayed, and both have bright futures ahead.

“He’s only eight and this is his first three-star show,” said Mark of Dillinger. “He’s got a bit of experience in that arena, and he grew to the occasion. It was a long class to watch! And a really good start to the week.”

Dillinger has had a great year on the county circuit, including Area Trial wins and places, and Mark thinks he may be the best horse he’s had.

“We really think a lot of him, I think he’s got a big future,” he said. “He’s got all the attributes to be a top horse. He’s had a good year, in all the different atmospheres, and he just went in there and did the job like an old pro.”

Royale Tale is by Mark’s veteran campaigner Montreuxs Tale, who is also at HOYS this week, and looks set to follow in his footsteps.

“She’s a naturally quick mare, and I got in a good rhythm, and everything came as I wanted,” Mark said. “She tried her heart out and I’m really pleased with her.

“She won the two classes last year so to step up to the internationals and win like this; she’s a great mare, she’s had a great year and she wants to win as much as I do.”

