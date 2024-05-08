Horse & Hound; 9 May 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 9 May, enjoy our full Royal Windsor Horse Show report, with all the news from the dressage, showing and showjumping classes. Plus, don’t miss a comprehensive Badminton Horse Trials form guide to keep you informed about competitors lining up at this week’s five-star event. The H&H interview is with amateur event rider Libby Seed as she heads to Badminton. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on biosecurity plus we bring you the latest on pain relief. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Adam Cromarty for dressage and showjumping fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point, racing and Riding Club reports, while hunting fans can read a feature with Alastair Jackson, who speaks about Tim Langley.
News
- Time to act as our horses’ guardians
- Senior Europeans for next year at risk with no live bids
- How to make horse sales as safe as possible
- Hobby horse popularity could help equestrian industry
Royal Windsor report
- Homer’s magical royal run: Horse classes
- Gambler is the real deal: Pony sections
- Welsh stallion is the perfect: Example Natives, seniors and amateurs
- Fuchs claims back-to-back victories: Grand prix
- Sampson strikes third time luck: CSI5* classes
- Dean untouchable: National showjumping
- Faultless Faurie triumphs: Dressage
Badminton form guide
Full entries: Every horse and rider analysed
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
People and horses
- H&H interview: Amateur Libby Seed heads to Badminton
- All in a day’s work: The Badminton slip collector organiser
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
A shared responsibility: Biosecurity plus latest on pain relief
Features
Protection: Fly rugs
Reports
- Eventing: Cirencester Park and Calmsden
- Showjumping: Stainsby Grange EC and more
- Showing: Northern Ireland Festival
- Racing: Guineas
- Point-to-point: Fernie, and more fixtures
- Riding Club: Intermediate Champs
Hunting
‘That golden thread, and a zest for life’: Alastair Jackson on Tim Langley
