Horse & Hound; 9 May 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 9 May, enjoy our full Royal Windsor Horse Show report, with all the news from the dressage, showing and showjumping classes. Plus, don’t miss a comprehensive Badminton Horse Trials form guide to keep you informed about competitors lining up at this week’s five-star event. The H&H interview is with amateur event rider Libby Seed as she heads to Badminton. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on biosecurity plus we bring you the latest on pain relief. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Adam Cromarty for dressage and showjumping fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point, racing and Riding Club reports, while hunting fans can read a feature with Alastair Jackson, who speaks about Tim Langley.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 May 2024

News

Time to act as our horses’ guardians

Senior Europeans for next year at risk with no live bids

How to make horse sales as safe as possible

Hobby horse popularity could help equestrian industry

Royal Windsor report

Homer’s magical royal run: Horse classes

Gambler is the real deal: Pony sections

Welsh stallion is the perfect: Example Natives, seniors and amateurs

Fuchs claims back-to-back victories: Grand prix

Sampson strikes third time luck: CSI5* classes

Dean untouchable: National showjumping

Faultless Faurie triumphs: Dressage

Badminton form guide

Full entries: Every horse and rider analysed

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

People and horses

H&H interview: Amateur Libby Seed heads to Badminton

Amateur Libby Seed heads to Badminton All in a day’s work: The Badminton slip collector organiser

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A shared responsibility: Biosecurity plus latest on pain relief

Features

Protection: Fly rugs

Reports

Eventing: Cirencester Park and Calmsden

Cirencester Park and Calmsden Showjumping: Stainsby Grange EC and more

Stainsby Grange EC and more Showing: Northern Ireland Festival

Racing: Guineas

Point-to-point: Fernie, and more fixtures

Riding Club: Intermediate Champs

Hunting

‘That golden thread, and a zest for life’: Alastair Jackson on Tim Langley

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine