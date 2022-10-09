‘I feel like I haven’t been to bed!’ From puissance runner-up to Grade C champion in 11 hours





Mark Edwards did not get much sleep between his brilliant puissance runner-up spot last night and this morning’s British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet Grade C Championship at HOYS – but he and Royale Tale pulled it out of the bag to win.

Mark’s superstar homebred seven-year-old, owned by his father Martyn and by his brilliant campaigner Montreuxs Tale who just tipped the wall at 2m19cm in the puissance to come second, had already won the Equitop senior newcomers title on Wednesday.

“She’s been on great form the last few months, and again today,” said Mark. “It was great last night, and then to get a win this morning – I feel like I haven’t been to bed but this was definitely worth getting up for!”

Mark said the mare is very like her sire, just a bit smaller, sharper and more blood.

“But she’s got as much scope and the same winning mentality,” he said. “She just loves it, and it makes my job a lot easier when they try their heart out for you.”

The mare will have a break after HOYS, then the aim will be to step her up a bit afterwards.

“And hopefully be back here to win again next year,” added Mark Edwards, who now looks to have an exciting string of younger horses coming up behind his seasoned campaigners.

“I’ve got two really good seven-year-olds so hopefully there’s an exciting couple of years ahead,” he said.

