“Bud was a true championship horse”
Tributes have been paid to showjumper superstar Authentic, who won three Olympic medals with US showjumper Beezie Madden, following his death aged 30.
Beezie and Authentic, who was known at home as Bud, were part of the team that won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Two years later they won team and individual silver at the World Equestrian Games in Aachen, and in 2008 they helped the US team retain their title at the Beijing Games, where Beezie and Authentic also won individual bronze.
“Bud’s intelligence and cheerful personality made him exceptional to work with and carried him through his many great accomplishments, as well as his long retirement. So many of my big ‘firsts’ of my career were with him as a partner,” said Beezie.
“I owe him so much and am grateful to everyone, especially [his owner] Mrs Wexner, who made it possible for him to be such a special part of my life for so long.”
Dealer Emma Bamber avoids jail
Horse dealer Emma Bamber, 42, who “told lies after lies” and made repeated excuses as she defrauded buyers and sold “completely inappropriate horses to susceptible purchasers”, has avoided jail.
Bamber, of Bridge Street, Garstang, was sentenced to an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, on 10 April at Antrim Crown Court, for seven charges of fraud by false representation and one of engaging in misleading commercial practice.
Judge Fiona Bagnall said numerous complaints were made against Bamber, of Glenedra Sport Horses in Co Londonderry, from people “across the British Isles” and “it’s fortunate no one has been badly hurt through the actions of the defendant.”
Is it time for MERs for showjumpers?
Whether the time has come for minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) to be introduced in international showjumping to prevent riders competing at higher levels before they are ready was discussed at the FEI Sports Forum (31 March–1 April).
“Should it be that you can buy the best horse in the world and go straight to five-star?” asked FEI athlete committee chair Jessica Kürten, who moderated the session. “Or should it be that you get some experience at two-star and have success before you can move on to three-star?”
FEI jumping director Todd Hinde said MERs will not be part of this year’s rules revision, but it is the start of an open discussion: “We have evolved and grown, and we need to make sure our riders and horses are at the level and standard to compete at the higher levels.”
