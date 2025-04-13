‘Next major growth discipline’: para dressage programme launched in UAE with LA28 in mind





Plans to develop para dressage with the intention of sending a competitive UAE team to the LA28 Paralympic Games have been revealed by The Royal Stables in Abu Dhabi.

The Royal Stables has put together a support team, including Laura Richardson as performance manager and Russell Mackechnie-Guire as technical lead, to oversee the programme.

“Our mission is to create an inclusive and empowering environment where every aspiring para dressage athlete can reach their full potential,” said Ms Richardson, who is also general manager of The Royal Stables.

“With the leadership of our exceptional team, the support of our community and the backing of visionary sponsors, we are excited to embark on this journey to the Paralympic Games and showcase the incredible talent from the UAE.”

Other targets include the Asian Championships and the Asian Games.

HE Buthaina Abdullah Mohamed Ali Al Mazrouei, a board member of The Royal Stables, added: “This initiative is a testament to our dedication to fostering talent and breaking barriers in equestrian sports. We are thrilled to support our para athletes in achieving their Paralympic Games dreams.”

A press release from The Royal Stables stated that Dr Ghanem Al Hajri, secretary general of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, addressed attendees at the official launch (10 April) “affirming [the federation’s] commitment to inclusion, collaboration and long-term athlete development”.

“Dr Al Hajri also expressed confidence in para dressage as the next major growth discipline in the UAE, and in the potential of UAE athletes to reach the world stage,” it added.

