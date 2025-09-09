‘Now is the right time’: medal-winning superstar bows out aged 17





Danish Paralympian Tobias Thorning Joergensen announced the European Para Dressage Championships was to be his long-term partner Jolene Hill’s swansong.

The 17-year-old Blue Hors Schufro Hit daughter bows out on a high after being part of the Danish team that won bronze, and claiming two individual silvers, in Ermelo.

Tobias and Jolene won medals at all five championships she and Tobias have competed in. The pair won double individual gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, the 2022 World Championships in Herning, the 2019 Europeans in Rotterdam and the 2023 Europeans in Riesenbeck. They were part of the team that won bronze at the 2019 Europeans, and the team that won silver at the 2022 Worlds.

Since they burst onto the stage in 2019, Tobias and Jolene have won 29 of their 47 international starts. Jolene missed the Paris Paralympics last year owing to health concerns, and Tobias said she had spent time in hospital at the start of this year with stomach problems.

“I’m just really happy to be back in the arena with her. She’s been through a lot this last year, and I just want to enjoy the last ride with her,” said Tobias, after their grand prix A test on Wednesday last week (3 September), in which they won silver.

“She’s been very unlucky this year, but everything is ok now and she’s happy.”

Tobias and Jolene enjoyed a brilliant three performances at the European Para Dressage Championships, helping Denmark to team bronze. The pair enjoyed their last dance on Sunday (7 September) in the freestyle, finishing on 79.80% for the silver medal, behind Rixt van der Horst and Eisma’s Royal Fonq, who won gold with 80.63%.

“There’s a lot of emotions, when I came out of the freestyle I was crying for 30 minutes,” said Tobias.

“Now is the right time for her. After everything she’s been through, I’m proud of her to have been able to come here, and I think she deserves to end with three medals for everything she’s done for me – and for para dressage in general.”

