



Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg have landed Great Britain’s fifth bronze medal – and Mari’s second – of the 2025 European Para Dressage Championships, finishing third in the grade I freestyle.

Mari and the 18-year-old mare owned by Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine scored 77.14%, their moving soundtrack featuring music from Pearl Harbour and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Latvia’s Rihards Snikus and King of the Dance once gain proved unstoppable, claiming gold on 80.67%. They are now double European champions, double Paralympic champions and world gold medallists. Italy’s Sara Morganti and Mariebelle won silver on 79.82%. The top three was a repeat result of the grand prix A individual medals earlier in the week.

“I’m really happy to take home another medal; this is the first time I’ve won two medals at a championship,” said a delighted Mari.

“She was so on it and got a bit ahead of the music, and we finished a bit early. There were a few little blips, but overall it was amazing. She loves the music and it suits us both, I know it inside out and she knows it, maybe a little bit too much! It really shows her as a duchess.”

Cloud nine

Mari said it has been an “incredible” week.

“I’m on cloud nine at the moment,” she said. “Everything’s gone to plan – every test I went in there, and we didn’t have any major mistakes. And obviously we’ve got the results, which is just amazing. I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet how much we’ve achieved.

“Going last, there was quite a lot of pressure, after Rihards again, but I think we tried to own it. We went in there and gave it our best.”

Gabby Blake finished fifth with her 16-year-old gelding Strong Beau, with 74.40%, their marks averaging 7.5 throughout, and three 8s for the coefficient for music and interpretation.

Gabby said “Beau” had put her through her paces and was feeling “cheeky”.

“I didn’t expect him to be like that because he wasn’t in the 10-minute box,” she said.

“My stretches and halts were good, and I was on top of my music. My freestyle is my favourite thing to do, but today it was a bit harder. I think the shadows gave him a bit of a fright, and he can be cheeky, but horses are horses.”

Gabby added thanks to her coach Sophie Wells who had been “holding my hand this week”, and the National Lottery and British Equestrian.

“I wouldn’t be here without them,” she said.

