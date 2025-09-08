‘Magical’ second European gold medal for top rider and powerhouse stallion





The Netherlands’ Rixt van der Horst and Eisma’s Royal Fonq NOP won their second individual gold of the week in the grade III freestyle at the European Para Dressage Championships.

This section featured strong competition but the question was whether anyone could top favourites Rixt and the powerhouse 10-year-old stallion, who have been on enviable form. Earlier in the competition Rixt said she felt the pressure after the Paris Paralympics, where she and “Fonq” secured two individual silvers and helped the Netherlands to team silver, but she had nothing to fear.

Rixt and Fonq were third-last to go, with new music for their Paris floorplan. A dark mash-up of Destiny’s Child’s Survivor created suspense and drama for the pair – who scored three 9s and a 10 for their stretch on a long rein, and two 9s for their choreography, for a stunning 80.63%.

Tobias Thorning Joergensen and the much-loved Jolene Hill put in a solid attempt to top them, but again had to settle for silver on 79.71%, in a repeat of Wednesday’s (3 September) individual grand prix A results. Italy’s Francesca and Salvade and Escari won bronze with 76.28%.

Magical moments

“I’m so proud that we did it again, and to do it here in the Netherlands, it’s magical,” said Rixt, who is aiming for the 2026 World Championships in Aachen.

“I picked that song because I’ve been through a difficult time in the past few years, and also Fonq has come a long way and is now shining with me, so I thought the music was really suitable for both of us.”

Rixt praised the standard and competitiveness shown throughout the European Para Dressage Championships, where tough battles were fought for the medals.

“We’ve seen a lot of good sport and the competitiveness between the riders, when it’s so close it makes it exciting. That’s what sport is about,” she said.

