Wonderful 10-year-old mare wins hat-trick of golds on championship debut





Germany’s Regine Mispelkamp won the grade V freestyle at the European Para Dressage Championships to take a hat-trick of gold medals on her wonderful 10-year-mare Pramwaldhof’s Bayala championship debut.

In the latter stages of the grade V competition (7 September) the scores continued to rise with each combination. Sweden’s Lena Malmstrom posted 75.62% with Fabulous Fidelie, then Britney de John upped the ante to land 76.50% with Caramba NOP for the Netherlands.

Regine, who had won individual gold in the grand prix A on Thursday (4 September) and helped Germany to its historic team gold on Saturday, was last to go with Pramwaldhof’s Bayala, and the pair knew what they had to do. The lovely mare looked a little unsettled as they made their way around the outside of the arena, but as soon as they turned down the centre line, Pramwaldhof’s Bayala focused on nothing but her rider.

The pair’s routine, to music that included Chain Reaction by Diana Ross, showed off Pramwaldhof’s Bayala’s elasticity and athleticism, making use of shoulder-ins, half-passes and simple changes. Their highlight was their final centre line as they powered down towards the judges in extended trot.

“The last line was our highlight, but every step felt so nice. We got here and she said ‘I trust her’ and it felt so nice,” said Regine.

Regine had taken Pramwalhof’s Bayala to Ermelo for the mare to gain championship experience. Her top horse is Highlander Delight’s, whom she won three silver medals at the Paralympics.

“I’m so proud of her,” said an emotional Regine, after finding out she had won her third gold medal of the competition.

Britney de Jong won a hat-trick of silvers with her long-term partner Caramba NOP, the pair also making their championship debut.

“I was hoping for this but I didn’t expect it,” said Britney, highlighting her half-passes and pirouettes as their standout movements from their freestyle.

“He loves to be in the arena, it’s always ears forward ‘we’re going’.”

The bronze went to Lena Malmstrom and Fabulous Fidelie, who also won bronze in the individual grand prix A.

“She was the best today and we did it as well as we could,” said Lena.

“I didn’t expect to receive two medals, but I thought the competition was open and I backed myself, I believed it could happen. I’m so happy that we delivered something people enjoyed watching.”

