Historic team gold secured at European Para Dressage Championships as competition goes down to the wire





Germany has won a historic team gold at the 2025 European Para Dressage Championships – as Britain finished just off the podium in fourth.

The team medals remained open right until the final combination of the day, Britain’s grade IV Nicola Naylor and Humterbo L, rode their test, resulting in a thrilling competition in Ermelo, the Netherlands, today (6 September).

Germany finished on a final score of 224.454 for gold, the Netherlands won silver on 223.362, and bronze went to Denmark 221.974. Great Britain finished just outside of the medals on 221.267.

“It’s incredible. It’s like a dream right now,” said German chef d’equipe Nico Hörmann. “Thank you to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Great Britain for the great competition. It was really close, and we were on the right side today.”

Germany’s oldest team member, 70-year-old grade I Heidemarie Dresing, said she was “very proud of the team”, praising their “great team spirit”.

“We are proud of winning the gold medal for the first time – it’s a little bit of a surprise,” said Heidemarie.

How the action unfolded

On the second day of team action the sun came out for the grade IV and V riders and there was a buzz of excitement at the Netherlands’ National Equestrian Centre. Denmark had sat in provisional gold overnight (221.766), Britain in silver (221.267) and the Netherlands’ in bronze (220.567) – all with one rider to go. But Germany still had two big scorers to come.

The grade V got under way first, and Isabel Nowak and 14-year-old gelding Siracusa Old kept Germany in the hunt for gold with 72.82%, producing a test she was thrilled with as she threw her hands in the air in celebration after the salute.

The pressure fell on the home-side’s final rider, Britney de Jong and her long-term partner Caramba NOP. Britney showed off the 18-year-old gelding’s big extended trot, trending early at 73%. They exhibited control and athleticism in their lateral movements, before a bold extended canter, breaking the 74% barrier. They completed on 74.40%, at the top of the rankings in this section – giving the Netherlands a final team score of 223.362.

“We know what we can do, so it was a case of ‘We need to do that now’,” said Britney, about her test, having just missed out on individual gold on Thursday (4 September).

“Overall I was really happy about the test. He was more forward, we had some more expression, things like the half-passes were better than Thursday.”

All eyes then turned to Germany’s Regine Mispelkamp and Pramwaldhof’s Bayala – who had won individual gold in this grade two days earlier. The 10-year-old mare had a big spook on the outside of the arena, moments before turning down the centre line, and the first halt looked a little unsteady, but they promptly regained their composure and their marks began to climb.

The extended canter allowed Pramwaldhof Bayala to really shine, but the final rein back dropped their marks slightly, the pair completing on 74.11%. The score was just shy of Britney and Caramba’s, but enough to put Germany in front at this stage on a final score of 224.454, ahead of the Netherlands.

Regine said Pramwaldhof Bayala “felt a bit nervous, but in a positive way”.

“She was so light in the hand, and she went into the corners much better. She trusted me more today, and we worked together,” she said.

“I think we had a strong extended canter, and the half-pass to the left she felt great. On that side I’m not as strong, but she said ‘Ok, I have to help you’, and that’s a wonderful feeling.”

Turning to the grade IV riders, it was Denmark’s chance to keep themselves in the mix, and their final rider Pia Wulff Jelstrup came forward with nine-year-old mare Zafia. A mistake in their medium trot proved expensive, resulting in two 5s and their trending score to fall to 68%, but they pulled it back to post 72.22%. This slotted Denmark into the bronze position on 221.974, but the door was still wide open for Great Britain.

The team competition goes down to the wire at the European Para Dressage Championships

Final combination of the day and championship first-timers, Nicola and Humberto L started positively, but the sensitive 13-year-old gelding looked more aware of his surroundings than during their individual bronze-medal winning performance of Thursday. A spook in the collected trot transition was costly – one judge giving a four – but they recovered well, to finish on 71.41%.

“I’m really pleased with him, he did really well. I went in there today with a bit more expression, and when I got in there I could feel that he was a bit nervous, so it was sort of a quick decision of how much do you go for, and how much do you hold his hand? I could feel that he was just a little bit unsure,” said Nicola, who owns Humberto with Rosalind Emery Kay.

“His medium canter was really lovely, I was pleased that he was able to relax into the walk work and I think he did one really nice pirouette. Of course we got the spook; the problem is that I can’t see whatever it is he sees, I can just feel it in his body and then I know he’s nervous.

“But he was great, I had to hold his hand and keep my leg on, and he went past whatever he was looking at. Whatever monster he found, he got through it.”

In the team medals, only the best three scores count and so Nicola’s score was dropped. Britain’s 221.267 was the result of Jemima Green and Fantabulous (72.100), Gabby Blake and Strong Beau (74.000) and Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg (75.167).

What dreams are made of

Britain was fielding a new team at this year’s European Para Dressage Championships; Nicola and Jemima Green were making their championship debut, Gabby Blake returned to the squad for the first time since the 2023 Europeans, and Mari Durward-Akhurst was on the team in Paris last summer.

“It’s lovely to be part of the team, it’s what dreams are made of,” said Nicola.

“We’re a completely new team, we’ve all pulled together. It would be wonderful to walk home with a team medal, but it was all so close, so we’ve got everything to look forward to and nothing to complain about.”

British Equestrian para dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples told H&H the feeling was “mixed emotions”.

“I’m incredibly proud of this group of riders. We obviously have a new team here, two championship debutants, a seven-year-old horse, and the fact they came out and performed the way that they did. Three individual medals and a fifth place out of three grades was phenomenal,” she said.

“I’m disappointed for the team, we are ambitious and I think it’s well within our grasp – you can see how close it is. It’s literally points of percentages that make the difference. But that said, these guys are going to learn so much by coming here.”

All four Brits have qualified for the individual freestyle tomorrow (7 September). Times to follow.

