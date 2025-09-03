



Home-side rider Rixt Van Der Horst and Eisma’s Royal Fonq NOP claimed individual gold on the opening day of the European Para Dressage Championships, in Ermelo, the Netherlands.

The superstar pair threw down the gauntlet as the first combination to go in the grade III class, posting a decisive 77.10%, and no one could do better. A valiant effort came from Tobias Thorning Joergensen and Jolene Hill, who scored 76.40%, but they had to settle for silver. The Netherlands enjoyed another podium place thanks to Tessa Baaijens-van de Vrie and Happy Grace who won bronze, with 73.00%.

Rixt and Eisma’s Royal Fonq NOP shone in Paris, and it was no different on home soil. Two of the five judges, at C and M, awarded the pair 78%, and they scored a nine from one judge for a serpentine, and another for a half-circle.

“I’m very happy with my first test here. It’s always a little exciting to be the first one into the arena,” said Rixt.

“Fonq was a little bit excited, but I think we did a proper test with no big mistakes, so I’m very happy. I had a really good feeling in the arena, which you can see in the results, it’s a really nice score to begin with. I think the picture was really harmonious. He settled in, and I liked the activity between the movements. I think it was really smooth and simple-looking”.

Pressure after Paris

The pair made their championship debut together at the Paris Paralympics, where they were part of the team that won silver, and won two individual silver medals.

“It’s really nice to be here at a championships on home soil, but I feel a bit of pressure after Paris,” said Rixt.

“We started together at the end of 2023, so it’s really a short time. We are still getting to know each other. I think he’s a very special horse. We clicked from the first moment I sat on him.

“He’s such a sweet boy, and he tries his best all the time. He’s really enjoying the work and being in the arena and getting all the attention. He knows when he needs to show up, and it’s really nice to work with him.”

Rixt is feeling positive about the coming days. She will ride the grand prix B test for the team on Friday (5 September).

“The B test is a little bit better for us, I get a better feeling when I ride it, so let’s see,” she said.

“Fonq gave me a really good feeling today in the arena and in the warm-up, so on Friday I hope we can step up the score for the Dutch team.”

European Para Dressage Championships Grade IV and V individual medals

Grades IV and V will be in action tomorrow (4 September) for individual medals. Britain’s grade IV rider Nicola Naylor (Humberto L) will ride at 9.27am UK time (10.27am local time).

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now