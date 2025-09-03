



The 2025 European Para Dressage Championships are being held at the Dutch National Equestrian Centre in Ermelo, the Netherlands, with the continent’s top combinations going head-to-head for team and individual honours — and here’s everything you need to know to watch the European Para Dressage Championships live.

It promises to be a compelling week. The Netherlands look near-untouchable for team gold on home soil, while Italy and Denmark shape up as the main challengers. Britain arrive in transition with fresh faces and lowered pressure, and Ireland’s teenagers headline a bright new era.

Whether you're travelling to Ermelo, tuning in via livestream, or just keeping tabs on results, Horse & Hound will be your go-to source.

How to watch the European Para Dressage Championships on TV

If you’re wondering how to watch the European Para Dressage Championships on TV, each day will be livestreamed on FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV Subscriptions to this livestream service start from £17.33 per month when paying for an annual subscription (£207.99). All tests will also be available to watch back on demand, with rider clips available for purchase.

All the action will also be available to watch via the FEI YouTube channel.

Free audio coverage will be available via Gazeti, on Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday, as part of an initiative to make the sport more accessible for visually impaired fans.

How to watch the European Para Dressage Championships on TV from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from the European Para Dressage Championships.

A Virtual Private Network will alter your device's IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

European Para Dressage Championships 2025 timetable

All times shown in BST (local time in Ermelo is BST +1).

Wednesday 3 September

8.30am – Individual grand prix A: Grade II

10.00am – Individual grand prix A: Grade I

1.30pm – Individual grand prix A: Grade III

Thursday 4 September

8.00am – Individual grand prix A: Grade IV

11.30am – Individual grand prix A: Grade V

Friday 5 September

8.00am – Team grand prix B: Grade III

11.00am – Team grand prix B: Grade II

12.45pm – Team grand prix B: Grade I

Saturday 6 September

7:45am – Team grand prix B: Grade V

12.00pm – Team grand prix B: Grade IV

Sunday 7 September

7.30am – Freestyle to music: Grade III

9.00am – Freestyle to music: Grade II

10.00am – Freestyle to music: Grade I

12.30pm – Freestyle to music: Grade V

2pm – Freestyle to music: Grade IV

Freestyle qualification: Top eight athletes per grade (including ties for 8th) based on combined grand prix A + B results; riders must average ≥60% across both tests.

