



As we look ahead to this week’s European Para Dressage Championships (3-7 September) at Ermelo in the Netherlands, Britain’s golden era in para dressage feels firmly in the past. Once untouchable, the Brits won every Paralympic team title until Paris, where the Americans claimed gold. On European soil, the Dutch have seized control, taking the last two continental titles while Britain slipped to fourth last time out.

It would take a major upset to stop the Netherlands making it three in a row on home turf. They are without Paralympic medallists Sanne Voets (Demantur RS2) – who is the reserve – and Demi Haerkens (EHL Daula), but their absence is unlikely to weaken the team significantly.

Newcomers Britney de Jong (Caramba NOP) and Tessa Baaijens-van de Vrie (Happy Grace) have both been scoring comfortably in the mid-70s, underlining the depth of Dutch talent. That depth is no accident; the Dutch Olympic Horse Foundation (NOP) has been pivotal in keeping world-class horses in the country by supporting owners financially.

Another NOP-backed pair, Rixt van der Horst and Eisma’s Royal Fonq NOP, head into Ermelo as team anchors and hot favourites for grade III individual honours.

Behind them, expect a fierce fight for silver between Italy and Denmark.

Germany, bronze medallists in Paris and silver at the last Europeans, bring a team in transition. Heidemarie Dresing is likely to ride Horse24 Dooloop again, although she has left the door open for a switch to reserve horse Poesie 143. Either way, Germany lacks a proven big scorer to push them onto the podium this time.

In contrast, both Italy and Denmark boast star power. Sara Morganti and Mariebelle lead the Italian charge in grade I, while Denmark can rely on Tobias Thorning Jørgensen and Jolene Hill in grade III.

European Para Dressage Championships: H&H’s team medal predictions

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Denmark

How do we expect the Brits to fare?

The British squad is also undergoing a period of transition. Only Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg remain from the Paris squad – and neither rode in the team test there.

The absence of Sophie Wells and LJT Egebjerggards Samoa raised eyebrows, while Georgia Wilson’s Sakura has not competed since Paris and therefore missed selection, while Natasha Baker is taking time out for her second child.

With LA 2028 qualification not starting until next year, the pressure is off and selectors have room to experiment.

Athene, at 18, is nearing the end of her career, giving Mari a chance to attract new owners for a future ride. The dependable Gabby Blake and Strong Beau gain further championship mileage, while Jemima Green’s seven-year-old Fantabulous is included with an eye on the future.

For debutante Nicola Naylor – who had to give up riding decades ago when her sight started failing, and since coming back has been reserve for the Europeans, worlds and Paralympics – Ermelo should feel cathartic. But she’s not just there for sentiment. Her scores with Humberto L have been consistently strong, and with big names absent from grade IV, they are genuine podium contenders.

While Britain’s star may be fading, it’s an exciting moment for Irish para dressage. Their team includes the world’s top two under-18 riders – 17-year-old Katie Reilly, partnered with Natasha Baker’s former ride Keystone Dawn Chorus, and 16-year-old Clodagh Walsh on her own Chantal. Ireland’s programme is still developing, but these young talents signal a bright future.

Key contenders for individual medal glory

Tobias Thorning Jøgensen

Danish superstar Tobias and his mare Jolene Hill are former grade III Paralympic champions and reigning World and European champions. But their chance to defend Paralympic gold in Paris 2024 was snatched away just days before the Games, when Jolene fell ill with travel sickness and they were forced to withdraw. Now fully recovered, Jolene has made one competitive return, narrowly beaten by Dutch rider Rixt van der Horst and Eisma’s Royal Fonq NOP – setting up a tantalising grade III showdown.

Rixt Van Der Horst

The aforementioned Dutch pair have already proven their class, finishing runners-up in all three grade III tests in Paris to Rebecca Hart and Floratina, who were part of the record-breaking American team. Both partnerships stood head and shoulders above the rest. Since then, Rixt and Royal Fonq have remained unbeaten and now lead the charge for the hosts, coming in as favourites for a golden hat-trick.

Rihards Snikus

Part-time DJ Rihards Snikus and his 17-year-old Latvian warmblood, King Of The Dance, made history by winning Latvia’s first-ever equestrian gold at the 2022 World Championships, before adding another milestone with individual and freestyle Paralympic titles in Paris. His recent scores haven’t quite matched those peaks, but he has proved time and again that he delivers when it matters. He starts as the favourite for grade I individual honours, although Italy’s Sara Morganti and Mariebelle look set to push him hard.

Britney De Jong

It goes to show the remarkable strength-in-depth the Dutch have that they can call up championship debutants Britney, who used to ride in the able-bodied young rider division, and her long-time partner, 18-year-old Caramba NOP, who’d be the anchor on any of the other teams. At their warm-up show at Hagen in June, they finished well ahead of the field in all three grade V tests, and with reigning Paralympic, World and European champion Michèle George and Best Of 8 not competing in Ermelo, it could be Britney’s for the taking.

Heidemarie Dresing

The 70-year-old German fulfilled a lifelong dream in winning her first-ever medal at the last Europeans and is still going strong. She won two bronze medals in Paris and, with the grade II field looking a little depleted in Ermelo, she has a strong shot of adding to her tally.

