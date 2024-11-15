‘Wonderful new home’ for British medal-winning star mare





British Paralympian Natasha Baker’s multiple medal-winning ride Keystone Dawn Chorus has been sold to join young Irish para rider Katie Reilly.

The 13-year-old Dimaggio mare and Natasha have finished on the podium at all three senior championships they have contested, including the Tokyo and Paris Paralympic Games.

Natasha most recently partnered Keystone Dawn Chorus, known as “Lottie”, to Grade III individual and freestyle bronze in Paris – just four months after Natasha returned to competition following the birth of her son, Joshua, last year.

The pair also helped Britain to Paralympic team gold in Tokyo, where they won individual and freestyle silver medals, and brought home individual silver and freestyle bronze from the 2022 World Championships in Herning.

Natasha shared the news today (15 November) that Lottie has “found a wonderful new home and rider”.

“Lottie and I have had an unbelievable journey together, two Paralympic Games, a World Championships, many medals plus she’s been there through my biggest life experiences and is the best family pony,” said Natasha.

“She has the kindest heart and I am for ever grateful for her giving me absolutely everything in the past five years.

“She is absolutely one in a trillion and I couldn’t be happier to support Lottie in her new partnership that holds so much promise and potential.”

Katie, 17, a Grade III rider who represented Ireland at the 2023 Europeans, said that the past few weeks “have been just incredible”, thanking both Natasha and Lottie’s other connections for trusting her “with your very precious girl”.

“I hope I can make you all proud of us both,” she said. “To have Lottie joining our team is hugely exciting and just a really amazing privilege to not only own but to ride this very precious girl.

“She has already made friends with our retired RDA [Riding for the Disabled Association] boy Pip, who will be her new field friend. And has met the big man Ruddy.

“Now to take our time, build our partnership together and see what the next few years bring us.”

Natasha added that she will start searching for a Paralympic prospect for LA 2028 “when the timing is right”.

“I’m excited for the next chapter and new beginnings for all of us,” she said.

She thanked co-owners Joanna Jensen, her parents and Christian Landolt for supporting her and Lottie “though the most wonderful journey”. Natasha also thanked her trainers, Lisa Hopkins and Claire Gallimore, and Beth Bainbridge, who is the reason Natasha and Lottie found each other.

Beth, Lottie’s previous owner, spotted a Facebook post by Natasha and called her to say she thought she had just the horse. She was right.

“Lottie is like my little Mary Poppins, as she is practically perfect in every way,” Natasha told H&H ahead of Tokyo.

