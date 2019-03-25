Multiple medallist aiming for Tokyo with exciting new ride

Multi-medalled Paralympic rider Natasha Baker has added an exciting new horse to her string.

Natasha, who took team and individual silver at last year’s World Equestrian Games, and triple gold at the Rio Paralympics, has welcomed the eight-year-old Keystone Dawn Chorus to her Buckinghamshire yard.

The Dimaggio mare, known as Lottie, was bought from Beth Bainbridge, head rider for Anna Ross, by the Baker family, Christian Landolt and Joanna Jensen of Childs Farm Riding for the Disabled.

“Lottie has the most amazing temperament, which was the biggest selling point for us, and a ginormous walk — her whole body moves underneath me,” Natasha told H&H. “She’s like an armchair to sit on and so loose through the back.

“Beth bought her from her breeder, Suzanne Lavendera, as a four-year-old and has produced her. We’ve been down to see her in Devon three times; I took her on a short hack in storm Gareth and she was foot-perfect.”

The mare has competed up to elementary level, winning a novice regional title in 2017 and competing at the British Dressage winter championships that year.

“We set aside a year to look for a horse and it’s only been a couple of months – I can’t quite believe it.” added Natasha, who will compete Lottie alongside her WEG ride, Mount St John Diva Dannebrog.

“We had so many disappointments last time we were looking that I didn’t even get excited this time — I’d got a bit disheartened by horse shopping. But Beth saw my Facebook advert and called me to say she thought she had the horse for me. Thank you Facebook!

“This puts me in a strong position for Tokyo selection. We wanted a horse who wasn’t too young, who had seen a bit of the world and was established enough that I can go straight out on. Lottie ticks all the boxes.”

