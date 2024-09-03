



Natasha Baker and Dawn Chorus produced a composed, harmonious performance in difficult conditions to score 73.17% and win bronze in the individual grade III medal event on the first day of equestrian action at the Paris Paralympics.

“I was thrilled, she was such a superstar,” said Natasha. “I just wanted a relaxed test and that’s what we delivered. We didn’t have quite as much pizzazz as I would like in ideal circumstances, but I didn’t get any tension either and that’s exactly what I wanted.

“It’s quite a big atmosphere and she’s never been into anything like that before but she stayed with me the entire way – so I’m delighted.

“That was the first time I’ve trotted in the main arena, each time I went in there for arena familiarisation I kept it super chilled, just walking on a long rein, because I wanted her to go in there and be able to relax in that environment and I think that’s what we managed today. Hopefully now we can build on that as the week goes on.”

Natasha was third into the arena, and the conditions here in Versailles couldn’t be more removed from the relentless heat which accompanied the dressage at the Olympics. Rain beat down on the combination as they waited to enter the arena and there was a distinct chill in the air.

At the combination’s last competition before coming to Paris at Hartpury CPEDI3* in July, similar conditions caused Natasha’s legs to spasm which caused her considerable pain during her test. Fortunately, she made it through unscathed this time.

“The rain is my worst nightmare,” she explained. “My disability has got worse with colder weather so it’s not ideal, but we stayed under the covered arena for as long as possible to keep dry and then thankfully it eased off a little during my test.”

Natasha had a long wait to see where she’d finished, but didn’t seem overly concerned.

“I don’t really care if we get an individual medal,” she said, immediately after her test before she knew the final result. “If you’d told me I would’ve been selected for the Paris Games over Christmas I would have absolutely laughed in your face.”

That’s because Natasha has only recently returned to competition after spending 20 months out of the saddle following the birth of her first child, Joshua.

“That’s the longest I’ve ever not ridden, so to be able to come back is such a testament to my amazing team. I just feel so fortunate and so grateful that I’ve been given this opportunity and been able to show the world how amazing Lottie is, so who cares what the results are?

“My priorities have changed – at the moment I’m just trying to juggle being the best athlete I can with being the best mum I can,” she added, tears and emotion choking her voice for a moment.

“I could see Joshua from the stands, I didn’t see him this morning because I was up at some ungodly hour, so I blew him a kiss to him at the end of our test.”

Paralympics dressage individual grade III medals

The USA’s Rebecca Hart took grade III gold, on a personal best score of 77.9% riding Floratina – her first-ever gold championship medal, and her first individual Paralympic medal of any colour.

“It’s been 25 years of trying to get to this point and being close many, many times, so to actually get it is a dream,” Rebecca said. “I feel like I’m going to wake up at any moment.

“But we’re just the figureheads out there, it’s the hundreds of people behind the scene, in the barns, working long hours, that get us out there able to put our best foot forward. So this is as much their victory as mine, I can’t wait to share it with all of them, and we’re hoping for more, I can’t wait to cheer on my teammates over the next few days.”

The Netherlands’ Rixt van der Horst and Royal Fonq took silver, also on a personal best score of 76.43%.

Georgia Wilson and Sakura are the next Brits to go, entering the arena at 12.48pm local time (11.48am British time) in the grade II.

Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg will follow at 4.35pm local time (3.35pm British time) in the grade I.

