The Paris Paralympics dressage times for Saturday’s (3 September) freestyle have now been released. The top eight from each grade in Tuesday’s (3 September) and Wednesday’s (4 September) individual tests qualified, meaning all the British combinations will have one more shot at a medal.
Following the disappointment of missing out on team medals, all the British riders were keen to move on and excited at the prospect of leaving Paris on a high note.
“The freestyle is my best test,” said Natasha Baker. “I get to ride to my amazing music and a floorplan I’ve choreographed to show her off at her best – I can’t wait.
“It’s going to be a Cher and Shania Twain mix. I’m going to get the party started in Versailles. It’s loud, it’s bold, it’s sassy, and it also tells a bit of a story about my comeback
“It’s been put together beautifully by Nicole Pendzich and she’s done an amazing job. All my freestyles in the past have been very much about the horse but this is very much about me.”
The grade IV riders will be the first to go tomorrow, with Belgium’s Manon Claeys (Katharina Sollenburg) getting things underway at 9.30am local time (8.30am British time).
- If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete in the dressage at the Paris Paralympic Games, find out how you can follow on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide.
When will the British riders go?
- Sophie Wells and LJT Egebjerggards Samoa at 11.42am local time (10.42am British time) in grade V
- Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg at 12.57pm local time (11.57am British time) in grade I
- Georgia Wilson and Sakura at 2.42pm local time (1.42pm British time) in grade II
- Natasha Baker and Dawn Chorus at 4.09pm local time (3.09pm British time) in grade III
Who else should you look out for?
- France’s Vladimir Vinchon and Pegase Mayenne at 10.24 am local time (9.24am British time)
- The Netherlands’ Demi Haerkens and Daula at 10.33am local time (9.33am British time)
- Latvia’s Rihards Snikus and King Of The Dance at 1.33pm local time (12.33pm British time) in grade I
- Australia’s Bridget Murphy and Penmain Promise at 2.06pm local time (1.06pm British time) in grade II
- The USA’s Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes at 3pm local time (2pm British time) in grade II
Paralympics dressage freestyle times – complete list of tests
- The full times are listed below.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You might also be interested in:
How to watch the 2024 Paralympics dressage live from around the world
‘We should all be incredibly proud’: British disappointment as USA set new record at Paris 2024
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all summer long