



The Paris Paralympics dressage times for Saturday’s (3 September) freestyle have now been released. The top eight from each grade in Tuesday’s (3 September) and Wednesday’s (4 September) individual tests qualified, meaning all the British combinations will have one more shot at a medal.

Following the disappointment of missing out on team medals, all the British riders were keen to move on and excited at the prospect of leaving Paris on a high note.

“The freestyle is my best test,” said Natasha Baker. “I get to ride to my amazing music and a floorplan I’ve choreographed to show her off at her best – I can’t wait.

“It’s going to be a Cher and Shania Twain mix. I’m going to get the party started in Versailles. It’s loud, it’s bold, it’s sassy, and it also tells a bit of a story about my comeback

“It’s been put together beautifully by Nicole Pendzich and she’s done an amazing job. All my freestyles in the past have been very much about the horse but this is very much about me.”

The grade IV riders will be the first to go tomorrow, with Belgium’s Manon Claeys (Katharina Sollenburg) getting things underway at 9.30am local time (8.30am British time).

If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete in the dressage at the Paris Paralympic Games, find out how you can follow on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide.

When will the British riders go?

Who else should you look out for?

France’s Vladimir Vinchon and Pegase Mayenne at 10.24 am local time (9.24am British time)

The Netherlands’ Demi Haerkens and Daula at 10.33am local time (9.33am British time)

Latvia’s Rihards Snikus and King Of The Dance at 1.33pm local time (12.33pm British time) in grade I

Australia’s Bridget Murphy and Penmain Promise at 2.06pm local time (1.06pm British time) in grade II

The USA’s Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes at 3pm local time (2pm British time) in grade II

Paralympics dressage freestyle times – complete list of tests

The full times are listed below.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now