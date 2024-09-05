ParalympicsGB and the British Dressage para selectors have announced the three combinations set to represent Great Britain in tommorow’s (6 September) team competition at the Paris Paralympics.
Leading the charge for ParalympicsGB are seasoned Paralympians Natasha Baker (Dawn Chorus) and Sophie Wells (LJT Egebjerggards Samoa), who are both making their fourth consecutive Games appearance.
They will be joined by Georgia Wilson (Sakura), who, after making her Paralympic debut as an individual in Tokyo, will be competing in her first team event at the Paralympics.
That means world number ones Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg miss out – they have, however, qualified for Saturday’s (7 September) freestyle, so we will see them in action again.
All three selected combinations won bronze medals in the individual competitions; Georgia was the highest scorer on 73.41%, then Natasha on 73.17% and Sophie scoring 72.26%.
According to the data, Britain is likely to be competing with Germany for the bronze medal, and the USA and the Netherlands going for gold. But with no drop scores, and riding to a new test (grand prix B) anything is possible.
The order to go has yet to be confirmed but we will add that information as soon as it is available.
Meet the British Paralympic dressage team:
Grade II
Georgia Wilson with 10-year-old Sakura
Owners: rider, and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
Breeder: G Eilberg
Breeding: by Supertramp, out of a mare by Rockstar
Grade III
Natasha Baker with 13-year-old Keystone Dawn Chorus
Owners: Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker
Breeder: S Lavendera
Breeding: by Dimaggio, out of a mare by Escudo
Grade V
Sophie Wells with eight-year-old Egebjerggards Samoa
Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust
Breeder: Anders Green Hansen
Breeding: by St Schufo, out of a mare by Gribaldi
