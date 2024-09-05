



ParalympicsGB and the British Dressage para selectors have announced the three combinations set to represent Great Britain in tommorow’s (6 September) team competition at the Paris Paralympics.

Leading the charge for ParalympicsGB are seasoned Paralympians Natasha Baker (Dawn Chorus) and Sophie Wells (LJT Egebjerggards Samoa), who are both making their fourth consecutive Games appearance.

They will be joined by Georgia Wilson (Sakura), who, after making her Paralympic debut as an individual in Tokyo, will be competing in her first team event at the Paralympics.

That means world number ones Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg miss out – they have, however, qualified for Saturday’s (7 September) freestyle, so we will see them in action again.

All three selected combinations won bronze medals in the individual competitions; Georgia was the highest scorer on 73.41%, then Natasha on 73.17% and Sophie scoring 72.26%.

According to the data, Britain is likely to be competing with Germany for the bronze medal, and the USA and the Netherlands going for gold. But with no drop scores, and riding to a new test (grand prix B) anything is possible.

The order to go has yet to be confirmed but we will add that information as soon as it is available.

To watch your favourite riders compete in the dressage team competition at the Paris Paralympic Games, find out how you can follow on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide.

Meet the British Paralympic dressage team:

Grade II

Georgia Wilson with 10-year-old Sakura

Owners: rider, and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson

Breeder: G Eilberg

Breeding: by Supertramp, out of a mare by Rockstar

Grade III

Natasha Baker with 13-year-old Keystone Dawn Chorus

Owners: Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker

Breeder: S Lavendera

Breeding: by Dimaggio, out of a mare by Escudo

Grade V

Sophie Wells with eight-year-old Egebjerggards Samoa

Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust

Breeder: Anders Green Hansen

Breeding: by St Schufo, out of a mare by Gribaldi

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now