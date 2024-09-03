



Georgia Wilson and Sakura made it back-to-back medals for Team GB, winning bronze in the grade II individual competition on the opening day of equestrian competition at the Paris Paralympics.

Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes were the runaway winners, scoring 76.93% to claim the USA’s second gold in as many tests – it looks like it’s going to be quite a contest between them and the Netherlands in the team competition on Friday (6 September).

However, there was very little separating Denmark’s Katrine Kristensen and Goerklintgaards Quater in second on 73.97%, Britain’s Georgia Wilson on 73.41%, and the oldest athlete in the competition, Germany’s 69-year-old Heidemarie Dresing and Dooloop, in fourth on 73.1%.

At points it looked like Georgia and Sakura might not quite manage to overhaul Heidemarie, with the live scoring having her just below 73% as she rode down the final centre line.

But in the end, the collective mark for general impression helped seal it, bumping their score up to secure the bronze medal.

“I’m over the moon,” said Georgia, flashing her trademark smile. “I knew who I was competing against and I knew that if I was going to get a medal it’d take a lot of hard work.

“The competition in the grade II is so high, and the horse power is amazing, but that’s exciting.”

Georgia and Sakura were late call ups to their last Games in Tokyo, where they also won individual bronze despite Sakura being the youngest horse in the competition at seven-years-old. In the years since then, their partnership has gone from strength-to-strength.

“We know each other inside out,” explained Georgia. “She loves an atmosphere and I had such confidence going into the arena with her – I think she knows when it’s competition time.

“But I was glad to not be riding in the rain from this morning. I came to watch Natasha [Baker] and then I dived back into the car!”

Georgia, like most of the riders through the mixed zone, was quick to credit her team for all their work.

“It was a massive team effort – I have an amazing trainer in Nicky Lickley, we go there every week and she helps me and tells me ‘come on, that could be better’ and all that training pays off.”

As well as winning a medal, Georgia has comfortably qualified for Saturday’s (7 September) freestyle where she’ll ride to music by Ellie Goulding. But Georgia has even more to look forward to, because days after her selection for Paris was confirmed, she got engaged.

“I didn’t ride in my ring, I was too scared to break it,” laughed Georgia, “but it’s been a fab year, and hopefully there’s more to come.”

World number ones Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg will be the last British combination to go today, riding in the grade I at 4.35pm local time (3.35pm British time).

