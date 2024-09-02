



The Paris Paralympics dressage times for Tuesday’s (3 September) grade I, II and III individual tests have now been released.

A total of 76 combinations from 30 nations will assemble for four days of competition spread across five days from Tuesday to Saturday (7 September).

All horses that were presented at the first horse inspection this morning passed. However, by that point grade III medal favourites Tobias Thorning Jørgensen and Jolene had already ruled themselves out after the 16-year-old mare developed travel sickness en route to Versailles.

The first two days will be individual medal events for all five grades, with grade III opening proceedings. Grades IV and V will compete on Wednesday (4 September), the team competition will be held on Friday (6 September) and the freestyle on Saturday (7 September).

The competition starts at 9am local time (8am British time) tomorrow, with Italy’s Francesca Salvade and Escari kicking things off in the grade III.

The grade II will start at 11.45am local time (10.45am British time) and the competitive grade I at 1.45pm local time (12.45pm British time). The medal ceremonies for each grade will be held between 5.35pm and 6.35pm local time (4.35pm to 5.35pm British time).

When will the British riders go?

Natasha Baker and Dawn Chorus at 9.18am local time (8.18am British time) in grade III

Georgia Wilson and Sakura at 12.48pm local time (11.48am British time) in grade II

Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg at 4.35pm local time (3.35pm British time) in grade I

Who else should you look out for?

The Netherland’s Rixt van der Horst and Royal Fonq at 9.27am local time (8.27am British time) in grade III

Germany’s Heidemarie Dresing and Dooloop at 11.45am local time (10.45am British time) in grade II

Austria’s Pepo Puch and Sailor’s Blues at 12.39pm local time (11.39am British time) in grade II

Denmark’s Katrine Kristensen and Goerklintgaards Quater at 12.57pm local time (11.57am British time) in grade II

The USA’s Roxanne Trunnell and Fan Tastico H at 3.15pm local time (2.15pm British time) in grade I

Ireland’s Micheal Murphy and Cleverboy at 4.08pm local time (3.08pm British time) in grade I

Italy’s Sara Morganti and Mariebelle at 4.44pm local time (3.44pm British time) in grade I

Latvia’s Rihards Snikus and King Of The Dance at 4.53pm local time (3.53pm British time) in grade I

Paralympics dressage times – complete list of grade I, II & III individual tests

The full times are listed below.

