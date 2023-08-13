



The Paris Paralympics is set to be a sporting bonanza you don’t want to miss with the dressage due to kick off on 3 September. If you’re lucky enough to be living in Australia or Canada, you’ll be able to watch all the action for free, but wherever you are in the world, we have what you need to know on how to watch the 2024 Paralympics dressage live.

Choose your country: UK | US | Canada | Australia

If you’re outside your normal country of residence, but want your usual coverage, or if you’d like to have the additional online security offered by a VPN connection, check out the NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, plus a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Paralympics dressage in the UK

Channel 4 will broadcast all of the Paralympics action for free. Several livestreams will also be running on YouTube, which will show the Paralympics in its entirety.

But what if you aren’t at home to catch the equestrian coverage of the Paris Paralympics? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch the event for free at home?

Don’t worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We’ll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Paralympics dressage live from outside your country

If you’re travelling and still want to watch the Paris Paralympics, this is how you can. Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2024 Paralympics rights holders, you won’t be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, ensuring that all the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 73% off. This offer also offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you’re not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For instance, if you’re away from the UK and want to view a British service, you’d select UK from the list.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 on your browser or device and enjoy the free equestrian coverage on the Paris Olympics livestream.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch the Paralympics dressage from Paris 2024 in the US

NBCUniversal has broadcasting rights to the 2024 Paralympics in the US, with coverage likely to be spread across Peacock TV and its range of TV channels. These include NBC, USA Network and MSNBC.

How to watch the Paralympics dressage from Paris 2024 in the US without cable

Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you’re new to the service you can get $10 off your first month.

Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC is FuboTV. It’s a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.

Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.

If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you’re out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above – of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.



How to watch the Paralympics dressage from Paris 2024 in Canada

In Canada the Paralympics will be broadcast for free via CBC.

CBC always offer plenty of events free to watch on CBC Gem. You can currently pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem’s on-demand library, but if you don’t mind sitting through advert breaks, the service is free.

If you’re outside of Canada but still want to watch the action, don’t forget to explore NordVPN, as set out above.



How to watch the Paralympics dressage from Paris 2024 in Australia

The entirety of the 2024 Paralympics is set to be shown for free across Channel 9 in Australia. That means viewers will also be able to use a 2024 Paralympics live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Not going to be in Australia? Use a VPN to watch the 2024 Paralympics on 9Now from abroad.

How to watch the Paralympics dressage from Paris 2024 in Germany

ARD and ZDF have broadcasting rights to the 2024 Paralympics in Germany and the entirety of the Games will be broadcast for free via these channels.

How to watch the Paralympics dressage from Paris 2024 in France

France TV has broadcasting rights to the 2024 Paralympics in Germany and from here, you can watch all of the action for free.

How to watch the Paralympics dressage from Paris 2024 in Italy

If you would like to view all of the action for free from Italy, Rai has broadcasting rights to the 2024 Paralympics from this country.

Schedule of dressage at the Paralympics at Paris 2024

Here is an overview of the schedule of the dressage at the 2024 Paralympics.

Date Sport Session Medals 3 September Dressage Grade I Individual 3 September Dressage Grade II Individual 3 September Dressage Grade III Individual 4 September Dressage Grade IV Individual 4 September Dressage Grade V Individual 6 September Dressage All grades Team 7 September Dressage Freestyle Grade IV Individual 7 September Dressage Freestyle Grade V Individual 7 September Dressage Freestyle Grade I Individual 7 September Dressage Freestyle Grade II Individual 7 September Dressage Freestyle Grade III Individual To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympics, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now