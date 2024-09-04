



Rising star LJT Egebjerggards Samoa (St Schufro x Gribaldi) – or Diana, as she’s known as at home – was called up to compete at the Paris Paralympics after Sophie Wells’ Tokyo gold medallist Don Cara M was ruled out owing to “a minor veterinary issue”.

But she’s more than an able deputy – she’s one of the best grade V horses in the world in her own right. And despite being just eight-years-old, it’s not the first time she’s stepped into a team at short notice at a major championships.

At the 2023 European Championships, she also stepped up to replace Don Cara, winning team and freestyle bronze in the grade V.

“She has amazing ability, but she can be really hot,” Sophie explained at the time. “She isn’t world-beating yet, but there’s loads more to come.

“She has enough motivation for the entire British team. She’s like ‘I can’t wait, I’ve got stuff to do, come on, we’re busy!’”

It was Diana’s championship debut and understandably, she was a little green – she’d only contested four international competitions in her career at that point.

However, with an eye towards her massive future, Sophie had already taken her to the London International Horse Show in 2022 to take part in a masterclass and expose her to big atmospheres.

In her individual test at the Europeans her scores ranged from threes to eights, and the pair were pegged back by a mistake in the medium trot to score 71.85% and finish sixth. However, she got visibly more settled with every test and was able to show just how excited everyone should be about her future.

In the team test, the pair were last to go, with Britain’s medal hopes resting on their shoulders. But under that pressure, the pair flourished, scoring 74.08% to secure the bronze. Their test was outstanding at the start, although a little tension did creep into their half-passes.

“The half-pass is our bogey move,” Sophie said. “That was one of the hardest tests I’ve ever ridden. We had a couple of heart-in-mouth moments, but we got it back.

“She’s on 30% power at the moment, and I’m saying ‘less, less, less’. The day when I can put my accelerator on and go, she’s going to be phenomenal.

“I also always feel the pressure of going last on the team – waiting is so hard!”

The pair really came into their own during the Europeans freestyle, scoring 76.55% to win individual bronze. Sophie explained at the time that she’d swapped out Diana’s previous Titanium mix – which she thought was too high-energy for her current level – for a more serene Romeo and Juliet score, which she brought to life with Diana’s elegance and power.

“I’m so happy I finished the test – which was not a given!” Sophie laughed after her test. “The minute she’s confident and balanced enough for me to push, she will be amazing.

“She was a bit tired today so before I went in I just walked her for a bit. She’s had a huge week, but it’s definitely been a positive experience for her to end on today. She will come away from here with a lot of confidence.”

Since that coming-of-age experience, Diana has competed alongside Don Cara on the international circuit, and while there’s no doubt her more experienced stablemate was the favourite for selection, Diana did beat him twice at Hickstead CPEDI3* in May and in able-bodied dressage at Vale View Premier League in June in the medium. That same month the pair also scored a massive personal best of 82.46% in the freestyle at Wellington CPEDI3*.

“I feel so lucky to ride them both,” Sophie told Horse & Hound after her test at Hartpury. “It’s so important to have more than one top, top horse.”

And the fact that Sophie is able to have both horses, and is still able to compete in Paris, is thanks in no small part to the charitable trust The Lady Joseph Trust (LJT) who own Diana.

The trust was established in 2009 by Henrietta Cheetham, through the proceeds of her grandmother Lady Joseph’s estate. The trust aims to provide Britain’s top para riders with horses capable of winning medals.

“I was absolutely thrilled for Sophie to win team and individual bronze at the Europeans,” Henriette told H&H in 2023. “I found Diana as a three-year-old in Denmark and imported her as a four-year-old.

“On the first day we had her, overnight, she got her foot stuck in the bars between the stables and nearly destroyed herself! So, to go on to win two medals is just amazing.”

